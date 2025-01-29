Demand for energy rises as temperatures drop

Energy-saving tips can help FortisBC gas and electricity customers manage their energy use during periods of high demand

SURREY, BC, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Even with B.C. experiencing a relatively mild winter so far this year, it's predicted colder temperatures are coming so FortisBC (FortisBC Energy Inc. and FortisBC Inc.) is reminding customers that energy use for heating typically spikes on both its gas and electricity systems during these times.1 FortisBC is offering quick tips to help customers manage their energy use during colder weather while remaining comfortable in their homes.

A thermal imaging camera, available for loan from many local libraries, is showing heat loss from an attic hatch, a common issue which can be addressed with draftpoofing. (CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc.)

"We tend to see increased energy use on both our gas and electricity systems when temperatures drop in the winter," said Danielle Wensink, director, conservation and energy management at FortisBC. "Any heat loss is an opportunity to save energy, so taking steps to find and reduce heat loss can make a space more comfortable and help to lower spikes in energy use."

According to Natural Resources Canada, home heating makes up more than half of the total household energy use in British Columbia.2 FortisBC typically sees use on both its gas and electricity systems hit the highest annual peak demand during winter months. Its gas system has delivered nearly twice the energy as B.C.'s electricity systems during periods of cold weather.

"While this winter has been fairly mild so far, we know from previous experience there is still ample opportunity to experience colder than normal or extreme temperatures," continued Wensink. "This energy use is most often reflected on customers' bills after the colder weather has passed so we want to make sure our customers are prepared and aware of the ways they can manage energy use during a cold snap."

To help customers manage their energy use, FortisBC offers My Energy Use through Account Online, which can help them understand how they're using energy in their home and provides a customized energy-savings action plan. There are also simple, low- and no-cost steps customers can take to help lower energy use this winter while staying warm and comfortable:

Seal gaps and cracks: Caulking windows, applying weatherstripping to doors and sealing gaps in exterior walls can keep heat from escaping. This can save customers around $600 a year . 3

Caulking windows, applying weatherstripping to doors and sealing gaps in exterior walls can keep heat from escaping. This can save customers around a year Heat only the areas you use: Use a fireplace or baseboard heaters for the areas you're using and turn off or lower heating in unoccupied rooms to save energy.

Use a fireplace or baseboard heaters for the areas you're using and turn off or lower heating in unoccupied rooms to save energy. Program your thermostat: Set your thermostat to 17 °C when you're out or asleep, and 20 °C when you're home and awake to lower heating costs, unless you heat with an electric heat pump. In that case, maintain a steady temperature between 17 and 20 °C.

For customers who want to do more to lower their energy use and improve overall comfort, FortisBC offers rebates year-long on selected high-efficiency home heating systems, window and door upgrades and insulation. Income-qualified customers may be eligible for an Energy Saving Kit or a no-cost energy assessment of their home and related upgrades on behalf of FortisBC.

Taking advantage of billing options is another way to avoid seasonal spikes. Residential customers can sign up for equal payment plans so that bills are averaged across the year and result in a predictable monthly amount regardless of the season.

FortisBC encourages anyone with concerns about their energy bills to contact their customer service team for one-on-one support. FortisBC gas customers can call 1-888-224-2710 and FortisBC electricity customers can call 1-866-436-7847. To learn more about how seasonal weather can affect bills and ways to reduce this, visit fortisbc.com/winteruse.

Link to image: https://brandfolder.com/s/qh273q2mwcf69h5zjz8mm3

Photo caption: Energy advisors use a thermal imaging camera, also available for loan from many local libraries, to identify areas that require draftproofing to avoid heat loss.

FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc., both regulated utilities, do business as FortisBC, and are focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas, electricity, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC employs approximately 2,714 British Columbians and serves nearly 1.3 million customers in 135 British Columbian communities, and 58 First Nations communities across 150 Traditional Territories. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities, four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,300 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines and approximately 51,600 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. use the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

fortisbc.com

@fortisbc

___________________________ 1 Based on FortisBC's energy utilization manager calculation, 2020. 2 Natural Resources Canada, Comprehensive Energy Use Database. 3 Government of Canada, Save money on energy.

SOURCE FortisBC Energy Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Brown, Corporate communications manager, C&EM, FortisBC, Phone: 250-470-2208, Email: [email protected]; 24-hour media line: 1-855-FBC-NEWS or 1-855-322-6397