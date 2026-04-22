Delta iGaming Inc. Partners with Play'n GO to Expand Casino Offering in Ontario

OAKVILLE, ON, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Delta iGaming Inc., operator of Delta Casino, has announced a partnership with Play'n GO, a global Casino content supplier. As part of the agreement, Play'n GO's portfolio of games is now live on DeltaCasino.com in Ontario's regulated iGaming market and available through the Delta Casino mobile app on iOS and Android.

The integration expands Delta Casino's online offering, providing players with access to a broader selection of slot games and digital Casino content from an established provider. As a proudly Canadian brand, Delta Casino continues to evolve its platform to meet the needs of players across Ontario's regulated market.

Play'n GO is recognized for developing casino games tailored to regulated markets, with an emphasis on responsible design and sustainable player engagement. The addition of its content further supports Delta Casino's commitment to delivering a compliant, accessible, and high-quality gaming experience.

"Partnering with Play'n GO marks an important step as we continue to expand our brand," said Jason Karklins, VP of iGaming at Delta Casino. "Their approach to game development and presence in regulated markets align with our focus on delivering a reliable player experience."

"We are pleased to partner with Delta iGaming Inc. and bring our content to Delta Casino in Ontario," said Magnus Olsson, Chief Commercial Officer at Play'n GO. "Delta's established presence and commitment to regulated gaming make them a strong partner as we expand in the Canadian market."

The partnership reflects a shared focus on regulatory standards, player protection, and delivering consistent digital gaming experiences.

Visit DeltaCasino.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE Delta iGaming Inc.