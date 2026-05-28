Delta Casino Expands to Alberta: Introducing its Legacy Canadian Brand to a New Market.

OAKVILLE, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Delta iGaming Inc. (Delta Casino) today announced its official registration and entry into Alberta's regulated iGaming market, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued evolution within Canada's online gaming space. As the digital expansion Delta Bingo & Gaming: a brand with more than 60 years of history rooted in community and trust, Delta Casino brings a familiar, player-first experience to this new market.

"We are thrilled to bring the Delta Casino experience to players in Alberta," said Jason Karklins, Vice President, iGaming at Delta Casino. "Alberta represents a tremendous opportunity, and we are proud to enter this market as a Canadian, family-owned company. For us, that means building an experience that feels welcoming and reliable, supported by a team that is entirely based right here in Canada, from our customer service representatives to our executive leadership."

To ensure a seamless and easy-to-use experience, Delta Casino has partnered with Strive Gaming as its platform provider. This foundation powers an accessible, secure gaming environment available to Alberta players across a user-friendly website and dedicated mobile app on iOS and Android.

Operating entirely within Canada distinguishes Delta Casino from international competitors. Having already established itself as a trusted operator in Ontario's regulated market through iGaming Ontario (iGO) and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the company is well-positioned to bring those same high integrity standards to Alberta players.

While the platform expands its footprint across the country, Delta Casino remains focused on preserving the social, reliable, and community-driven aspects that have defined its gaming experiences for decades.

About Delta iGaming Inc. (Delta Casino)

Delta Casino is a Canadian, family-owned iGaming operator with a presence in Canada's regulated online gaming markets. Committed to responsible gaming, player protection, and compliance with all applicable regulatory frameworks, Delta Casino continues its expansion within Canada's regulated gaming industry. Delta Casino is the digital gaming brand of Delta Bingo and Gaming.

SOURCE Delta iGaming Inc.

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