From Bingo Halls to your Smart Phone: Delta Casino Launches Mobile App

OAKVILLE, ON, April 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Delta Casino, the digital expansion of Delta Bingo & Gaming, has officially launched its mobile app on both iOS and Android, marking a significant step forward in the company's continued growth in Ontario's iGaming market.

With 60 years in the charitable gaming industry, Delta Bingo & Gaming has built a reputation grounded in community, trust, and responsible play. Proudly Canadian, Delta has grown alongside the local communities it serves – value that continues to shape its digital expansion.

The new Delta Casino app brings Bingo, Slots, and table games together in one streamlined mobile experience, designed for convenience, accessibility and ease of use - while maintaining the familiar, community-driven feel players expect from Delta.

"We've always focused on delivering an iGaming experience that feels familiar, welcoming, and reliable," said Jason Karklins, VP of iGaming at Delta Casino. "As a proudly Canadian company, that means building something tailored to our player base and supporting them with a dedicated customer service team to help them every step of the way."

"For players who enjoy our web-based platform, we encourage you to try the app," Karklins added. "It's fast, easy to navigate, and offers a wide variety of games, including your favourite weekly Bingo."

As Delta Casino continues to grow, the company remains committed to preserving the social and community-driven elements that have defined both its in-person and online experiences.

Further updates and market expansions are planned in the coming months as part of the company's broader business strategy.

The Delta Casino app is now available for download on iOS and Android. Players can easily sign in or register by searching "Delta Casino" in the App Store or Google Play.

Visit DeltaCasino.com or contact us at [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE Delta iGaming Inc.