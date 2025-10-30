Delta Casino Launches - Combining Legacy and Tradition with a Modern Gaming Experience

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Delta Casino has officially launched, introducing a modern online gaming experience built on Delta's legacy as Ontario's first licensed online Bingo platform. This transition marks a complete overhaul of Deltas digital offerings, expanding well beyond online Bingo to deliver a full suite of casino games and seamless social play across all devices.

"Delta Casino is more than a rebrand – it's a transformation of who we are and what we offer," said Leo Perri, CEO of Delta iGaming inc. "We've earned our players' trust over the past couple years by offering 24-hour customer service, safe and secure playing options and a suite of resources that keep our player base informed. Now, we're amplifying our gaming platform with a fresh identity, cutting-edge website, and new ways to play more of our most popular games"

DeltaCasino.com features a sleek new design, faster navigation and a fully responsive layout across desktop and mobile. Players can explore various slots, table games and Bingo all in one place. The platform also introduces interactive social features that let players connect, chat, and share their excitement in real time. These updates set Delta Casino apart by combining modern Casino elements with a social connection which is reflective of its community-first spirit.

Despite the many changes and additions to the player experience and gaming offerings, one thing remains untouched – Delta's commitment to responsible gaming and long-standing support for local charities. A community-first approach is the core of Delta's legacy.

SOURCE Delta iGaming Inc.

Visit DeltaCasino.com or contact us at [email protected] for more information