Delta Bingo Online Receives Official Responsible Gambling Accreditation

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Delta Bingo Online has been awarded the official Responsible Gambling (RG) Check accreditation, which showcases their commitment to upholding the highest standards in responsible gambling practices.

Developed by the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC), the RG Check program rigorously evaluates and monitors all aspects of a gambling platform's responsible gambling strategy. This accreditation process ensures operators are equipped with a comprehensive roadmap for implementing effective RG measures.

The RG Check program offers many benefits for operators and players. This accreditation also serves as public recognition of a gambling platform's commitment to responsible practices, fostering trust and confidence among players.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the RG Check accreditation," says Shawn Fisher, Chief Operations Officer of Canada, Delta Group of Companies. "This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to responsible gambling and providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all our players."

SOURCE Delta iGaming Inc.

For further information: Visit online.deltabingo.com to learn about the company's initiatives towards responsible gambling