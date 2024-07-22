Experience the Thrill of Online Bingo with Delta Bingo!

Delta Bingo Online adds even more to their catalog of online games

OAKVILLE, ON, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Delta Bingo Online, the province's first online Bingo provider in Ontario, is making waves in the online gaming market with a series of exciting weekly promotions designed to attract online Bingo enthusiasts.

The platform is offering "Funky Fridays," a series of ten consecutive bingo games every Friday evening starting at 7pm. Each game boasts a guaranteed $1,000 jackpot, with an additional $10,000 up for grabs at 8:40pm. Tickets are affordably priced at $1 each, with players able to purchase up to 96 tickets per game.

As the week goes by Delta Bingo Online keeps the momentum going with the Player's Progressive Room. Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8pm to 11pm, players participate in games offering a $2,500 progressive jackpot. Tickets for these games are just $0.50 each, adding even more value for players.

SOURCE Delta iGaming Inc.

visit online.deltabingo.com to learn more about exciting promotions and weekly events.