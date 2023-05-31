DELTA BINGO ONLINE OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES AS EXCLUSIVE PROVIDER OF iBINGO IN ONTARIO WITH COMMITMENT TO CHARITY PARTNERSHIPS

OAKVILLE, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Delta iGaming Inc. has officially launched Delta Bingo Online, currently the only iGaming website in Ontario's regulated market to offer peer-to-peer iBingo, with premium slot themes and a commitment to local charities.

Delta Bingo Online launches first iBingo website in Ontario (CNW Group/Delta iGaming Inc.)

Delta Bingo has partnered with Broadway Gaming to introduce its online iBingo and Gaming offering to the newly regulated iGaming market, utilizing Broadway Gaming's Dragonfish software. Currently, Delta Bingo Online is the sole active, licensed iBingo provider in the province, adding to its long term regulated land-based bingo offering. Bingo enthusiasts can now enjoy their favourite game online against other real-time players for guaranteed prizes.

As an extension of its land-based charity partnerships at 18 Delta Bingo and Gaming locations across the province (owned and operated by Delta Bingo Inc.) Delta Bingo Online has entered into an agreement with the Ontario Charitable Gaming Association (OCGA) to support charities and not-for-profit organizations that service the community, supporting needs of families, youth, vulnerable individuals as well as arts and culture, education, sports and recreation, and community programs.

"Charities across Ontario have struggled over the past few years with pandemic disruptions and other economic factors," says Cam Johnstone, Vice Chair, Commercial Gaming Association of Ontario, Board of Directors and Owner, Delta iGaming Inc. "This agreement ensures additional support for much-needed community organizations and initiatives and helps bring stability and certainty to the charitable gaming sector."

David Butler, CEO at Broadway Gaming, followed: "We're pleased to partner with Delta Bingo to support its official website launch within Ontario using our Broadway Gaming Dragonfish software. Our technology, certification and professional services empower Delta with the technology and skills to bring a strong selection of iBingo and other engaging online games to the Ontario market."

About Delta Bingo Online

Delta Bingo Online operates under the gaming license registered to Delta iGaming Inc. and is regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) as an iGaming operator in accordance with the Gaming Control Act, 1992 and the registrar's Standards for iGaming. Services facilities are operated by Grand Battery Holdings Limited. Delta Bingo Online partners with over 960 Ontario charities.

About Broadway Gaming

Broadway Gaming is an online gaming company specializing in bingo with several brands including Butlers Bingo, Wink Bingo, Dotty Bingo, Wink Slots and many more. Over the course of the last twelve months the company secured a number of certifications for both its platform and its iBingo software. An ambitious company founded in 2010 by an entrepreneur with a successful track record in the online gaming space, Broadway Gaming has enjoyed significant growth and success. From its Dublin head office, the business employs over 200 people across 4 global operational centres and counting.

