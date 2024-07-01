DELTA BINGO ONLINE LAUNCHES PROMOTION WITH UP TO $120,000 IN PRIZES TO BE WON!

OAKVILLE, ON, July 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Delta Bingo Online has announced the launch of its upcoming promotion, "Tournament of Champions," where players will have the chance to win up to $120,000 in prizes. This exclusive promotion will run from July 13th to Aug 10th, taking place every Saturday starting 7 pm!

The promotion features exciting prize tiers starting from Bronze with a prize pool of $10,000, up to Platinum with a prize pool of $50,000! This gives all players more chances to participate and even more chances to win real money prizes.

Delta Bingo Online, the pioneer of online Bingo in the Ontario market, is known for its innovative games and promotions, loved by players across the province. With the introduction of "Tournament of Champions", players now have even more opportunities to be crowned the ultimate Bingo champion.

