DELTA BINGO ONLINE LAUNCHES PROMOTION WITH OVER $200,000 IN PRIZES TO BE WON!

OAKVILLE, ON, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Delta Bingo Online is thrilled to announce the launch of its upcoming promotion, "Grand Saturdays," where players will have the chance to win over $200,000 in prizes. This exclusive promotion will run from April 20th to May 25th, taking place every Saturday at 7 pm!



As the pioneer of online Bingo in Ontario's regulated market, Delta Bingo Online is committed to offering innovative games and promotions to its players while supporting local charities. With the reintroduction of "Grand Saturdays," players will now have even more opportunities to win big while contributing to meaningful causes in their communities.

This promotion, like many others by Delta Bingo Online, will feature a range of electrifying online Bingo games and prizes, providing players with multiple chances to create life-lasting memories. Whether it's engaging in peer-to-peer Bingo or exploring premium slot games, players can always expect an immersive and rewarding gaming experience.

"At Delta Bingo Online, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional entertainment while making a positive impact in the communities we serve," says Shawn Fisher, CEO at Delta Bingo Online. "Through initiatives like 'Grand Saturdays,' we aim to not only provide players with thrilling opportunities to win big but also to support local charities and organizations that are making a difference."

SOURCE Delta iGaming Inc.

For further information: visit online.deltabingo.com to learn about 'Grand Saturdays' and join the excitement.