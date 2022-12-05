Deloitte continues to grow its cybersecurity operations, placing the firm at the forefront of cybersecurity consulting and further positioning Deloitte as a leader in domestic and regional markets with end-to-end offerings

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - With the goal of solidifying its strategic leadership and to continue supporting its clients in critical areas such as cybersecurity, Deloitte has joined forces with Makros, a Chilean cybersecurity business with 18 years of proven experience in the domestic market. With nearly 100 professionals and more than 200 clients, Makros provides a host of services including perimeter security, cloud security, identity management, and more.

This integration positions Deloitte at the forefront of cybersecurity consulting in Chile, with a skilled team that now includes roughly 250 professionals who specialize in providing end-to-end cybersecurity services and solution management in existing and new sectors, both in Chile and abroad.

"This investment will push us forward in delivering complete and innovative solutions to our clients," said Ricardo Briggs, CEO and Regional Managing Partner of Deloitte Chile. "The pandemic magnified the increasing and constant need to digitalize processes across all of our clients' various functions. This has led us to not only leverage our cybersecurity and cyber risk services, but also to continuously renew the data analysis, processing, management applications and technology that are relevant to our clients' operations and strategies, to deliver the most complete solutions possible."

"We are very proud to join a company like Deloitte. This represents for us the opportunity to use our skills to address the challenging market of cybersecurity and to support our customers for the next digital challenges to come in all aspects of business. It also proves that we have developed our business based on innovation and adapted to the needs of companies in different areas," explained Marcelo Díaz, former CEO of Makros, who will join Deloitte Chile as Cyber Risk Partner.

Anthony Viel, CEO of Deloitte Canada, stated that "Makros' presence and reputation in Chile are exceptional and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the best."

Deloitte joins forces with Makros at a time when digital technologies are increasingly present globally and the risk of cyberattacks are continuously on the rise. This move not only increases the firm's depth of cyber services, but is instrumental in supporting the firm's purposeful work by increasing cross-border collaboration, and continuing to help provide our clients with safe and reliable services.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter , Instagram , or Facebook.

SOURCE Deloitte & Touche

For further information: Kyle Wyskiel, Deloitte, 416-354-1574, [email protected]; Mike Filion, Deloitte, 514-390-0913, [email protected]