TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Deloitte Canada announced that Doug Schweitzer, former Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation with the Government of Alberta, has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor in Consulting.

With a focus on the Prairie and Western regions, Schweitzer will provide strategic leadership on projects related to Deloitte's Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) industry group, which is one of the world's largest pools of deep industry experts, supporting companies of all shapes and sizes as they scale, modernize, and thrive in a digital world.

"Doug brings tremendous leadership to the practice, which is one of the world's most recognized TMT brands," said Steve Winsor, TMT Business Industry Leader, Consulting. "Doug's contributions have been instrumental in setting Alberta back on the path of economic prosperity, by diversifying the province's industry base and leading job creation and growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Deloitte team as we continue to serve our TMT industry and clients and help address some of their most pressing issues, supporting them as they uncover new opportunities and transform toward the next frontier in a continually evolving business landscape."

"It is exciting to join Deloitte as a Senior Advisor focused on Technology, Media and Telecommunications," said Doug Schweitzer. "I am looking forward to working with Deloitte's leadership team, and utilizing my experience, to help businesses and organizations thrive across the Prairies and around the world."

During Schweitzer's time in public office, he led the development of Alberta's successful economic Recovery Plan to build on the province's strengths and diversify its economy. In addition to coordinating industry strategies across government, Schweitzer was directly responsible for developing provincial strategies for: technology and innovation, aerospace and logistics, manufacturing, film and television, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, and tourism.

Schweitzer served in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta for more than three years as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, MLA for Calgary-Elbow, and then as Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation. Prior to his roles as an elected official, Schweitzer was a partner at Dentons law firm. He currently resides in Calgary, Alberta and is active in his community having been involved with numerous charities.

