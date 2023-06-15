Deloitte will achieve its related DEI aspirations in the next four years by continuing to advance its journey of reconciliation, reflecting contemporary society, addressing systemic barriers, and assuring equity and inclusion

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - To further its commitment to reconciliation, diversity, equity, and inclusion, Deloitte Canada announces that all levels of its workforce will reflect contemporary society by May 2027. As a purpose-led organization committed to tackling the most pressing challenges impacting Canadians, Deloitte Canada will strive towards its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) aspirations under the vision that 'Deloitte is for everyone' in the next four years.

Deloitte Canada's DEI commitment statement (CNW Group/Deloitte & Touche)

"In order to achieve a thriving Canada by 2030, we must employ and empower a more diverse and inclusive workforce, and we owe it to our people, clients, and communities to have Deloitte truly reflect our country's population across all levels of our business," says Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "Through our renewed commitment statement and policies, we're enabling our vision that anyone can thrive at Deloitte, and living our purpose to help and inspire other organizations and communities to excel in their own DEI journeys."

To help foster a more inclusive Canada, Deloitte will continue to advance its work on the journey of reconciliation. Since 2020, and through its Reconciliation Action Plan, Deloitte Canada has teamed up with First Nations University of Canada and Reconciliation Education to implement the mandatory firm-wide transformative learning program, 4 Seasons of Reconciliation.

To further promote diversity and representation at all levels, Deloitte is dedicated to attracting, retaining, and supporting top talent from diverse communities, inclusive of Indigenous peoples, Black people, Persons with disabilities, Racialized people, Women, and 2SLGBTQIA+ people. Externally, Deloitte is focused on advancing and sustaining the economic empowerment for under-represented and under-employed communities' businesses by developing and maintaining meaningful relationships and partnerships with diverse suppliers and other community members.

Deloitte is committed to continuously ensuring equitable outcomes for everyone, across all of its practices, by proactively reviewing and challenging its process' to identify and break down systemic barriers. To address potential pay inequities, Deloitte will continue to leverage analysis to identify gaps and areas of improvement for hiring and developing and promoting our people.

"In order to create a truly inclusive workplace where our people feel free to be their authentic and best selves, we must continue to ensure we are operating in a safe and respectful environment where everyone feels included," says Praveck Geeanpersadh, Managing Partner, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Talk is cheap, and this is why we continue to listen to our people and take concrete action at every level in a number of different ways, and at every stage of our DEI journey."

Guided by its renewed policies and commitment to DEI, Deloitte Canada will continue to leverage its Black Action Council (BAC), a working collective of senior leaders and practitioners from diverse self-identification groups designed to foster inclusive, safe, and equitable environments for our Black colleagues.

In 2021, Deloitte Canada launched its AccessAbility Action Plan, a framework designed to create accessible and inclusive environments for people with disabilities and a challenge to corporate Canada and governments to take key actions to unlock under-represented and under-employed labour pools that have been historically passed over.

For more information on how Deloitte Canada is prioritizing DEI both within and outside of its organization, click here.

About Deloitte Canada:

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

SOURCE Deloitte & Touche

For further information: Kyle Wyskiel, Deloitte, 416-354-1574, [email protected]; Mike Filion, Deloitte, 514-390-0913, [email protected]