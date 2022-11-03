The firm is highlighted for its work toward fostering reconciliation through business and community relationships

Toronto, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is pleased to announce it has achieved the Silver level certification in the Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB). The designation, which awards organizations prioritizing support for Indigenous businesses and community relationships, comes as a result of Deloitte Canada's journey to advance reconciliation, including the launch of its Reconciliation Action Plan. As part of this recognition, we are the first professional services firm to achieve Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) Silver Level certification.

"We are tremendously proud to have received this significant designation and remain deeply committed to playing our role for reconciliation with Indigenous communities and businesses," said Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "We firmly believe the private sector has an important role in working with Indigenous businesses in Canada, and we look forward to continuing this work together to build a more equitable country."

Established in 2001, the PAR program, led by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, includes an online management and reporting tool that supports participating companies' efforts toward progressive improvement in Indigenous relations, and a certification program that confirms corporate performance at the Bronze, Silver, or Gold level.

"This is an important milestone in our ongoing reconciliation journey and one that marks yet another step toward improving relationships between non-Indigenous and Indigenous peoples in Canada," said Alexandra Biron, Senior Manager, Deloitte Indigenous. "While we've made a number of impactful commitments in recent years, our work with Indigenous communities to create thoughtful, inclusive, and accountable programs and relationships is ongoing. This designation proves that businesses can both lead with purpose, and be a force for good, and we can't wait to inspire others along the way."

Since 2020, and through its Reconciliation Action Plan, Deloitte Canada has teamed up with First Nations University of Canada and Reconciliation Education to implement the mandatory firm-wide transformative learning program, 4 seasons of reconciliation. The firm has also committed to a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Indspire to contribute $175,000 annually for three-years to invest in Indigenous education.

The PAR program provides a high level of assurance through the independent, third-party verification of company reports on measurable outcomes and initiatives in four performance areas: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relationships (Engagement and Support).

For more information on Deloitte Indigenous, including Deloitte Canada's latest report, Our progress on the shared path for reconciliation, click here.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter , Instagram , or Facebook.

SOURCE Deloitte & Touche

For further information: Kyle Wyskiel, Deloitte Canada, 416-354-1574, [email protected]; Mike Filion, Deloitte Canada, 514-390-0913, [email protected]