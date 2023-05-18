TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - A trusted leader in Canadian economics, Dawn Desjardins is the newly appointed Chief Economist at Deloitte Canada. Desjardins brings a wealth of experience in economic reporting and advisory, and she will play an instrumental role in overseeing the firm's macroeconomic research and forecasting group, while also providing guidance and solutions to the most pressing economic challenges of our time.

Dawn Desjardins - Chief Economist at Deloitte Canada (CNW Group/Deloitte & Touche)

"With Dawn at the helm of economic forecasting, research and analysis, Deloitte Canada will continue to produce leading economic insights, influence change and national conversations to drive the Canadian economy forward," says Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "Canadians rely on us to provide a trusted economic perspective on current and emerging trends impacting our economy today and tomorrow."

A role model and mentor, Desjardins is committed to fostering inclusion and is a champion for women in the workforce, breaking down barriers and calling attention to economic issues impacting women and underrepresented Canadians. Desjardins is known for bringing insightful perspectives on the drivers of Canada's economic growth, labour market trends, the future of work, monetary policy, and inflation.

"I'm proud to embark on this new journey with the team at Canada's largest and one of the most diverse professional services firms," says Dawn Desjardins, Chief Economist, Deloitte Canada. "I believe growing the economy requires identifying tangible results and taking a deeper dive into the important challenges we face, such as affordability. Together we can progress and thrive through open dialogue that engages all Canadians and make investments in key areas such as the workforce and a clean economy."

"Dawn is a voice of authority on the Canadian economy and she continues to inspire other economists to share their valued and unique perspectives to raise awareness, start conversations, and drive policy discussions on economic issues," says Trevin Stratton, Americas Leader and Partner, Economic Advisory, Deloitte. "Her deep knowledge of financial markets and the Canadian economy will help guide us through changing economic conditions and will help our clients and decisions makers as they look to insulate against both new and ongoing risks, and plan for a sustainable future."

Desjardins previously held the role of Deputy Chief Economist at RBC, served as a media reporter for Bloomberg Financial News, covering the Canadian bond and currency markets, and was the Canadian bond market strategist for JP Morgan Canada.

