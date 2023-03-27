The immersive program will help businesses conceptualize and demystify Generative AI

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Generative AI (GenAI) is creating a shift in the world of artificial intelligence and Deloitte Canada is now announcing the creation of the Generative AI Lab Program. This unique approach offers an immersive hands-on experience, enabling visitors to prototype, test and vet their ideas in an environment supported by a team of Deloitte leaders and experienced professionals from the AI ecosystem. The two-day lab sessions focus on providing organizations with the ability to understand the capabilities of GenAI and its relevant applications.

"As the largest and most diverse organization of our kind in Canada, we are thrilled to share this first-of-its-kind immersive offering with businesses across the country," says Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "With the recent shift in the evolution of disruptive technology like Generative AI, we are helping and inspiring Canadian organizations unlock all the possibilities, equipping them with the necessary industry knowledge, infrastructure and cloud services so that they can develop, train, and deploy GenAI models safely, ethically and impactfully, which serve us all in the age of digital transformation."

Generative AI has diverse applications across all industries, ranging from market research and note-taking, to enhancing customer support interactions. Specific use cases have been identified in various sectors, such as personalized financial planning for wealth management, medical diagnosis in healthcare, creating immersive worlds and experiences in media and entertainment, and outfit curation for retailers. These models can be fine-tuned to become specialized for industry specific solutions using fit-for-purpose AI application frameworks.

Through the Deloitte Generative AI Lab Program, organizations will gain insights into how they can effectively harness the potential of this revolutionary technology to address their most pressing business challenges. The team at Deloitte will utilize the lab to demystify generative AI, explore the benefits and risks, and identify high-impact use cases that are aligned with signature business challenges. As companies navigate the complex landscape of GenAI, they can leverage the latest tools and expertise to make-informed decisions.

"As we approach a transformative era marked by a fundamental shift in the interaction between humans and machines, the remarkable rate of GenAI adoption by consumers serves as a clear harbinger," says Jas Jaaj, Managing Partner, National AI and Data Leader, Deloitte Canada. "This ongoing evolution within our communities foreshadows a rapid and imminent surge in enterprise adoption, highlighting the increasing importance of this technology across various sectors."

Utilizing the strategic alliances across the Deloitte network, the Deloitte Generative AI Lab program will be powered by the latest in AI technology from industry leaders such as Cohere and Nvidia

"Across customer service, sales, marketing, research and development and more, generative AI can help businesses supercharge productivity, and enterprises are looking for support in adopting such powerful capabilities," says Manuvir Das, vice president of enterprise computing at NVIDIA. "Deloitte helps organizations around the world integrate NVIDIA-powered AI into their businesses, and its Generative AI Lab will help Canadian businesses transform productivity with these advanced technologies such as cloud services for language, visual media and biology."

"At Cohere, we're focused on making cutting-edge language AI available to all developers and businesses, even those without massive compute resources or extensive machine learning expertise. Deloitte will help in that mission to make this technology more accessible and impactful," says Aidan Gomez, Co-founder & CEO at Cohere.

Despite the infinite potential of generative AI, its practicality for commercial use is impacted by emerging ethical, legal, and policy considerations. Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework helps to develop safeguards and distinguish competing ethical priorities during product development and operation. Backed by Deloitte Legal, organizations can rest assured that the journey toward AI adoption is supported by a team of legal experts to help with compliance and strategy.

