New report focuses on staying accountable and achieving goals under four pillars – inclusion, education, employment and economic empowerment

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - This June marks three years since the release of Deloitte Canada's Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), the first of its kind in corporate Canada to answer the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action (#92) made to the corporate sector. In the latest update report, Widening the shared path for reconciliation , milestones and highlights from the firm's journey are shared as we mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, and serve as a beacon to inspire other organizations to rise and respond in honour of reconciliation.

Deloitte Canada's Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) (CNW Group/Deloitte & Touche)

"Our journey is defined and driven by the efforts of Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, and their dedication to advancing progress and overcoming challenges," says Anthony Viel, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Canada and Chile. "We are staying true to our firm's purpose by inspiring others through knowledge and opportunities, and by fostering inclusion. We are committed to doing business inclusively, and to creating an environment where all professionals can contribute to reconciliation. Only by sharing the responsibility can we continue progress in the spirit of continual growth and healing."

Since 2020, Deloitte has taken meaningful steps to strengthen trust and rebuild relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Some of the steps taken this year include Deloitte's first sponsorship agreement with the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), and a three-year agreement with Indspire, committing $175,000 annually to education for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students.

In the last year, Deloitte has positively impacted more than 5,000 Indigenous youth through volunteering and pro bono engagements and continues to empower Indigenous Peoples in their education and career journeys, forging key relationships with organizations and universities across the country such as Our Children's Medicine, Workforce Forward, ComIT and NPower, to name a few.

Deloitte funds the Indigenous and Allies Community, an employee resource group in support of mentorship programs and leadership opportunities for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples at the firm and is exploring several strategic alliances to help improve the talent pipeline.

"Within our walls, we know that we need more Indigenous voices at the table, that's why we onboarded a new team of Indigenous professionals who are exploring innovative hiring initiatives that are aligned with Indigenous ways of knowing, to help us foster and promote First Nations, Inuit and Métis talent across Deloitte," says Alexandra Biron, Senior Manager, Deloitte Indigenous – Reconciliation Action Plan Lead. "We continue to build safe spaces for Indigenous professionals to connect, and we understand the importance of cultural awareness education, and ongoing learning opportunities to train and inform our people at all levels."

There has been a 38 per cent increase in Indigenous professionals at the firm compared to the previous year and a significant uptick in applications in the second year of the firm's Indigenous Student Scholarship and Internship program. As part of the firm's employment strategy, Deloitte has formed a new committee in the workplace experience team to review current support systems and services that are offered to Indigenous professionals at the firm.

Furthermore, Deloitte Canada was awarded the silver level certification from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business' Progressive Aboriginal Relations program, becoming the first professional services firm to earn this designation.

