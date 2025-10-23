Red Rock Regeneration Inc. takes first spot in the Technology Fast 50 category with a remarkable three-year revenue growth of more than 12,000 per cent.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Technology Fast 50 program. Now in its 28th year, the program recognizes the world-class achievements of Canada's top technology companies, highlighting their resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to innovation. This year marks the most competitive Technology Fast 50 program in over two decades, with the average three-year growth revenue of the Technology Fast 50 winners reaching 2,623%.

Deloitte Canada (CNW Group/Deloitte Canada)

"This year's Technology Fast 50 program winners exemplify how Canada's tech leaders are rising above external headwinds, demonstrating both resilience and readiness to go big," says Brendan Cooper, partner and national co-leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With representation across the country these companies are fueling a new wave of growth that will position Canada as a global force in technology and innovation. We're excited to celebrate their achievements and champion their ongoing success."

According to Technology Fast 50 program applicants, the top challenge facing Canada's fastest-growing technology companies remains attracting and retaining a qualified workforce, followed closely by international expansion and developing new products and services. However, developing new products and services is also how most (82%) of applicants plan to grow their company. Building strategic alliances and partnerships (78%) and expanding within Canada (72%) are also top growth strategies reported.

Interestingly, 76% of applicants plan to invest in IT in the coming year, down from 97% who indicated the same last year. That said, among those planning to invest, artificial intelligence and automation remain the top priorities and, consistent with last year, are chosen far more frequently than any other IT investment option.

"The Technology Fast 50 program is more than an annual ranking, it's a signal to the market that a company is among Canada's fastest-scaling innovators," says Amanda Perran, partner and national co-leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Despite ongoing talent and international expansion challenges, this year's cohort is doubling down on innovation with new products and strategic partnerships. Even as overall IT investment moderates, AI and automation remain central to growth, highlighting the resilient, forward-thinking mindset of Canada's tech sector."

Winner selection is based solely on revenue growth requirements. Each participating company must submit audited or reviewed financial statements in order to qualify for the program.

2025 winners: Bio Tech and Fin Tech lead the way

Red Rock Regeneration Inc. tops this year's Technology Fast 50 category, posting an extraordinary three-year revenue growth rate of 12,166%. This achievement highlights the company's rapid expansion and underscores the strength of Canadian innovation. Headquartered in Etobicoke, Red Rock Regeneration is a pioneer in regenerative medicine.

In the Enterprise--Industry Leader category, Neo Financial secured first place with an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 1,279%. This accomplishment means Neo Financial has now earned first place in all three Technology Fast 50 program categories, having previously led the Companies-to-Watch category in 2023 and the Technology Fast 50 category in 2024. Headquartered in Calgary, the company is building a smarter financial experience for all Canadians using the latest technology. Specializing in savings and credit products, Neo Financial is on a journey to reshape the financial future for millions of people in Canada.

Meanwhile, Gearlay was recognized as the number one winner in the Companies-to-Watch category, achieving an astounding two-year revenue growth rate of 86,394%. Headquartered in Vancouver, the company stands as one of Canada's leading innovators in specialized financial software development. Gearlay's work spans critical areas of financial infrastructure, including the optimization of high-volume transaction systems, financial ledger technology, real-world asset tokenization and blockchain exchange development.

These standout companies are not only driving progress within their respective industries but are also reinforcing Canada's reputation as a technology powerhouse.

Uniting Canada's Top Tech Leaders: Technology Fast 50 program celebrations

We're reimagining the way we connect--celebrating the people and ideas shaping Canada's tech landscape. This year's events promise to be unforgettable experiences, bringing together the best and brightest in the industry.

The celebrations begin with our flagship Technology Fast 50 program Celebration event in Toronto, where winning companies are recognized on stage and celebrated alongside industry leaders, peers, and media during an evening of awards, networking, and national visibility. Winners also gain access to exclusive experiences such as Executive Roundtables for Enterprise–Industry Leaders and the TSX Market Open ceremony.

Following our Toronto celebration, regional cocktail events in Vancouver and Montreal will welcome the broader technology and innovation ecosystem to celebrate and connect with the Technology Fast 50 program community.

We look forward to honouring this year's winners and celebrating the passion, innovation, and resilience that continue to define Canada's technology sector.

114 Canadian companies earn a spot on the Technology Fast 500™ ranking this year

The Technology Fast 50 awards program runs alongside the broader North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking. This year, 114 Canadian companies made that list. The complete list of Technology Fast 500 winners will be released on November 19.

For more information on the Technology Fast 50, Enterprise--Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch categories, please visit: www.fast50.ca.

TECHNOLOGY FAST 50

Ranking Company Name 3-YR Rev

Growth % City Province 1 Red Rock Regeneration Inc. 12166 % Etobicoke Ontario 2 CapIntel 9255 % Toronto Ontario 3 Inmotive 9167 % North York Ontario 4 Taiv 7432 % Winnipeg Manitoba 5 UniUni 6829 % Richmond British Columbia 6 Site 2020 6721 % Dartmouth Nova Scotia 7 veritree 6565 % Vancouver British Columbia 8 Rootly 6119 % Toronto Ontario 9 Float 5601 % Toronto Ontario 10 Apera AI 5264 % Vancouver British Columbia 11 Orennia 5252 % Calgary Alberta 12 Relay 4257 % Toronto Ontario 13 nesto 4074 % Montreal Quebec 14 Tailscale 3299 % Toronto Ontario 15 Novisto 2910 % Montreal Quebec 16 AutoLeap 2845 % Toronto Ontario 17 LumIR Lasers Inc. 2249 % Quebec Quebec 18 Roam 2211 % Toronto Ontario 19 CoLab Software 1730 % St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador 20 Oxygen8 Solutions Inc. 1566 % Burnaby British Columbia 21 TryCycle Data Systems 1508 % Ottawa Ontario 22 ZayZoon 1487 % Calgary Alberta 23 Corinex 1303 % Vancouver British Columbia 24 GHGSat 1240 % Montreal Quebec 25 Hydreight Technologies Inc 1238 % Vancouver British Columbia 26 Vetster 1175 % Toronto Ontario 27 CyberQP 1114 % Vancouver British Columbia 28 PixMob 1097 % Montreal Quebec 29 PAVE (PAVE.ai) 1071 % Toronto Ontario 30 LumiQ 1063 % Toronto Ontario 31 Stay22 1008 % Montreal Quebec 32 Science & Humans 970 % Toronto Ontario 33 Ideon Technologies 938 % Richmond British Columbia 34 Uride Technologies Inc. 883 % Thunder Bay Ontario 35 Saltworks Technologies 811 % Richmond British Columbia 36 Xandar Kardian 685 % Toronto Ontario 37 Apaylo 648 % Vaughan Ontario 38 Flare 639 % Montreal Quebec 39 UgoWork 624 % Québec Quebec 40 SpryPoint 616 % Charlottetown Prince Edward Island 41 Zensurance 601 % Toronto Ontario 42 Brickeye 595 % Toronto Ontario 43 Infoya 580 % Oakville Ontario 44 Forma.ai 573 % Toronto Ontario 45 SWTCH 555 % Etobicoke Ontario 46 Conquest Planning 542 % Winnipeg Manitoba 47 Nanoprecise Sci Corp 539 % Edmonton Alberta 48 MineSense Technologies Ltd. 527 % Vancouver British Columbia 49 BOXX Insurance 512 % Toronto Ontario 50 OWL.CO 499 % Vancouver British Columbia

ENTERPRISE--INDUSTRY LEADERS

Ranking Company Name 3-YR Rev Growth % City Province 1 Neo Financial 1279 % Calgary Alberta 2 KOHO 559 % Vancouver British Columbia 3 Electrovaya 383 % Mississauga Ontario 4 Financeit 355 % Toronto Ontario 5 Mistplay 322 % Montreal Quebec 6 Lightspeed 318 % Montreal Quebec 7 Miovision 307 % Kitchener Ontario 8 Smile Digital Health 299 % Toronto Ontario 9 Hopper 282 % Montréal Quebec 10 Propel Holdings 279 % Toronto Ontario 11 Auvik 277 % Thornhill Ontario 12 Clutch 266 % Mississauga Ontario 13 GoBolt 250 % Toronto Ontario 14 Fullscript 246 % Ottawa Ontario 15 Jane App 245 % North Vancouver British Columbia 16 Vention 231 % Montreal Quebec 17 Jobber 229 % Edmonton Alberta

COMPANIES-TO-WATCH

Ranking Company Name 2-YR Rev

Growth % City Province

1 Gearlay 86394 % Vancouver British Columbia

2 SimplyAsk.ai 5556 % Burnaby British Columbia

3 BorderPass 5166 % Coldwater Ontario

4 Minga 1120 % Kelowna British Columbia

5 Optable 761 % Montréal Quebec

6 FundMore 708 % Ottawa Ontario

7 Panda Hub Inc. 683 % Etobicoke Ontario

8 Quandri 664 % Vancouver British Columbia

9 WonderFi 535 % Toronto Ontario

10 Iris 375 % Toronto Ontario

11 Ava Industries 364 % Calgary Alberta

12 H2 Analytics 358 % Ottawa Ontario

13 ZeroTek 355 % Ottawa Ontario

14 Arcus Power 303 % Calgary Alberta

15 Orchestry Software 255 % Vancouver British Columbia



About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise--Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also celebrates thriving technology companies in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500™ program. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond and media partner The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

SOURCE Deloitte Canada

Genevieve Lemaire, [email protected], +16137515397