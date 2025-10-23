Deloitte Canada unveils 2025 Technology Fast 50™ program winners as tech resilience powers cross-country innovation Français
News provided byDeloitte Canada
Oct 23, 2025, 06:00 ET
Red Rock Regeneration Inc. takes first spot in the Technology Fast 50 category with a remarkable three-year revenue growth of more than 12,000 per cent.
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Technology Fast 50 program. Now in its 28th year, the program recognizes the world-class achievements of Canada's top technology companies, highlighting their resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to innovation. This year marks the most competitive Technology Fast 50 program in over two decades, with the average three-year growth revenue of the Technology Fast 50 winners reaching 2,623%.
"This year's Technology Fast 50 program winners exemplify how Canada's tech leaders are rising above external headwinds, demonstrating both resilience and readiness to go big," says Brendan Cooper, partner and national co-leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With representation across the country these companies are fueling a new wave of growth that will position Canada as a global force in technology and innovation. We're excited to celebrate their achievements and champion their ongoing success."
According to Technology Fast 50 program applicants, the top challenge facing Canada's fastest-growing technology companies remains attracting and retaining a qualified workforce, followed closely by international expansion and developing new products and services. However, developing new products and services is also how most (82%) of applicants plan to grow their company. Building strategic alliances and partnerships (78%) and expanding within Canada (72%) are also top growth strategies reported.
Interestingly, 76% of applicants plan to invest in IT in the coming year, down from 97% who indicated the same last year. That said, among those planning to invest, artificial intelligence and automation remain the top priorities and, consistent with last year, are chosen far more frequently than any other IT investment option.
"The Technology Fast 50 program is more than an annual ranking, it's a signal to the market that a company is among Canada's fastest-scaling innovators," says Amanda Perran, partner and national co-leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Despite ongoing talent and international expansion challenges, this year's cohort is doubling down on innovation with new products and strategic partnerships. Even as overall IT investment moderates, AI and automation remain central to growth, highlighting the resilient, forward-thinking mindset of Canada's tech sector."
Winner selection is based solely on revenue growth requirements. Each participating company must submit audited or reviewed financial statements in order to qualify for the program.
2025 winners: Bio Tech and Fin Tech lead the way
Red Rock Regeneration Inc. tops this year's Technology Fast 50 category, posting an extraordinary three-year revenue growth rate of 12,166%. This achievement highlights the company's rapid expansion and underscores the strength of Canadian innovation. Headquartered in Etobicoke, Red Rock Regeneration is a pioneer in regenerative medicine.
In the Enterprise--Industry Leader category, Neo Financial secured first place with an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 1,279%. This accomplishment means Neo Financial has now earned first place in all three Technology Fast 50 program categories, having previously led the Companies-to-Watch category in 2023 and the Technology Fast 50 category in 2024. Headquartered in Calgary, the company is building a smarter financial experience for all Canadians using the latest technology. Specializing in savings and credit products, Neo Financial is on a journey to reshape the financial future for millions of people in Canada.
Meanwhile, Gearlay was recognized as the number one winner in the Companies-to-Watch category, achieving an astounding two-year revenue growth rate of 86,394%. Headquartered in Vancouver, the company stands as one of Canada's leading innovators in specialized financial software development. Gearlay's work spans critical areas of financial infrastructure, including the optimization of high-volume transaction systems, financial ledger technology, real-world asset tokenization and blockchain exchange development.
These standout companies are not only driving progress within their respective industries but are also reinforcing Canada's reputation as a technology powerhouse.
Uniting Canada's Top Tech Leaders: Technology Fast 50 program celebrations
We're reimagining the way we connect--celebrating the people and ideas shaping Canada's tech landscape. This year's events promise to be unforgettable experiences, bringing together the best and brightest in the industry.
The celebrations begin with our flagship Technology Fast 50 program Celebration event in Toronto, where winning companies are recognized on stage and celebrated alongside industry leaders, peers, and media during an evening of awards, networking, and national visibility. Winners also gain access to exclusive experiences such as Executive Roundtables for Enterprise–Industry Leaders and the TSX Market Open ceremony.
Following our Toronto celebration, regional cocktail events in Vancouver and Montreal will welcome the broader technology and innovation ecosystem to celebrate and connect with the Technology Fast 50 program community.
We look forward to honouring this year's winners and celebrating the passion, innovation, and resilience that continue to define Canada's technology sector.
114 Canadian companies earn a spot on the Technology Fast 500™ ranking this year
The Technology Fast 50 awards program runs alongside the broader North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking. This year, 114 Canadian companies made that list. The complete list of Technology Fast 500 winners will be released on November 19.
For more information on the Technology Fast 50, Enterprise--Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch categories, please visit: www.fast50.ca.
TECHNOLOGY FAST 50
|
Ranking
|
Company Name
|
3-YR
Rev
|
City
|
Province
|
1
|
Red Rock Regeneration Inc.
|
12166 %
|
Etobicoke
|
Ontario
|
2
|
CapIntel
|
9255 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
3
|
Inmotive
|
9167 %
|
North York
|
Ontario
|
4
|
Taiv
|
7432 %
|
Winnipeg
|
Manitoba
|
5
|
UniUni
|
6829 %
|
Richmond
|
British Columbia
|
6
|
Site 2020
|
6721 %
|
Dartmouth
|
Nova Scotia
|
7
|
veritree
|
6565 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
8
|
Rootly
|
6119 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
9
|
Float
|
5601 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
10
|
Apera AI
|
5264 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
11
|
Orennia
|
5252 %
|
Calgary
|
Alberta
|
12
|
Relay
|
4257 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
13
|
nesto
|
4074 %
|
Montreal
|
Quebec
|
14
|
Tailscale
|
3299 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
15
|
Novisto
|
2910 %
|
Montreal
|
Quebec
|
16
|
AutoLeap
|
2845 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
17
|
LumIR Lasers Inc.
|
2249 %
|
Quebec
|
Quebec
|
18
|
Roam
|
2211 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
19
|
CoLab Software
|
1730 %
|
St. John's
|
Newfoundland and Labrador
|
20
|
Oxygen8 Solutions Inc.
|
1566 %
|
Burnaby
|
British Columbia
|
21
|
TryCycle Data Systems
|
1508 %
|
Ottawa
|
Ontario
|
22
|
ZayZoon
|
1487 %
|
Calgary
|
Alberta
|
23
|
Corinex
|
1303 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
24
|
GHGSat
|
1240 %
|
Montreal
|
Quebec
|
25
|
Hydreight Technologies Inc
|
1238 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
26
|
Vetster
|
1175 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
27
|
CyberQP
|
1114 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
28
|
PixMob
|
1097 %
|
Montreal
|
Quebec
|
29
|
PAVE (PAVE.ai)
|
1071 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
30
|
LumiQ
|
1063 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
31
|
Stay22
|
1008 %
|
Montreal
|
Quebec
|
32
|
Science & Humans
|
970 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
33
|
Ideon Technologies
|
938 %
|
Richmond
|
British Columbia
|
34
|
Uride Technologies Inc.
|
883 %
|
Thunder Bay
|
Ontario
|
35
|
Saltworks Technologies
|
811 %
|
Richmond
|
British Columbia
|
36
|
Xandar Kardian
|
685 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
37
|
Apaylo
|
648 %
|
Vaughan
|
Ontario
|
38
|
Flare
|
639 %
|
Montreal
|
Quebec
|
39
|
UgoWork
|
624 %
|
Québec
|
Quebec
|
40
|
SpryPoint
|
616 %
|
Charlottetown
|
Prince Edward Island
|
41
|
Zensurance
|
601 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
42
|
Brickeye
|
595 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
43
|
Infoya
|
580 %
|
Oakville
|
Ontario
|
44
|
Forma.ai
|
573 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
45
|
SWTCH
|
555 %
|
Etobicoke
|
Ontario
|
46
|
Conquest Planning
|
542 %
|
Winnipeg
|
Manitoba
|
47
|
Nanoprecise Sci Corp
|
539 %
|
Edmonton
|
Alberta
|
48
|
MineSense Technologies Ltd.
|
527 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
49
|
BOXX Insurance
|
512 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
50
|
OWL.CO
|
499 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
ENTERPRISE--INDUSTRY LEADERS
|
Ranking
|
Company Name
|
3-YR Rev Growth %
|
City
|
Province
|
1
|
Neo Financial
|
1279 %
|
Calgary
|
Alberta
|
2
|
KOHO
|
559 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
3
|
Electrovaya
|
383 %
|
Mississauga
|
Ontario
|
4
|
Financeit
|
355 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
5
|
Mistplay
|
322 %
|
Montreal
|
Quebec
|
6
|
Lightspeed
|
318 %
|
Montreal
|
Quebec
|
7
|
Miovision
|
307 %
|
Kitchener
|
Ontario
|
8
|
Smile Digital Health
|
299 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
9
|
Hopper
|
282 %
|
Montréal
|
Quebec
|
10
|
Propel Holdings
|
279 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
11
|
Auvik
|
277 %
|
Thornhill
|
Ontario
|
12
|
Clutch
|
266 %
|
Mississauga
|
Ontario
|
13
|
GoBolt
|
250 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
14
|
Fullscript
|
246 %
|
Ottawa
|
Ontario
|
15
|
Jane App
|
245 %
|
North Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
16
|
Vention
|
231 %
|
Montreal
|
Quebec
|
17
|
Jobber
|
229 %
|
Edmonton
|
Alberta
COMPANIES-TO-WATCH
|
Ranking
|
Company Name
|
2-YR Rev
|
City
|
Province
|
|
1
|
Gearlay
|
86394 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
|
2
|
SimplyAsk.ai
|
5556 %
|
Burnaby
|
British Columbia
|
|
3
|
BorderPass
|
5166 %
|
Coldwater
|
Ontario
|
|
4
|
Minga
|
1120 %
|
Kelowna
|
British Columbia
|
|
5
|
Optable
|
761 %
|
Montréal
|
Quebec
|
|
6
|
FundMore
|
708 %
|
Ottawa
|
Ontario
|
|
7
|
Panda Hub Inc.
|
683 %
|
Etobicoke
|
Ontario
|
|
8
|
Quandri
|
664 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
|
9
|
WonderFi
|
535 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
|
10
|
Iris
|
375 %
|
Toronto
|
Ontario
|
|
11
|
Ava Industries
|
364 %
|
Calgary
|
Alberta
|
|
12
|
H2 Analytics
|
358 %
|
Ottawa
|
Ontario
|
|
13
|
ZeroTek
|
355 %
|
Ottawa
|
Ontario
|
|
14
|
Arcus Power
|
303 %
|
Calgary
|
Alberta
|
|
15
|
Orchestry Software
|
255 %
|
Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise--Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also celebrates thriving technology companies in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500™ program. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond and media partner The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.
SOURCE Deloitte Canada
Genevieve Lemaire, [email protected], +16137515397
Share this article