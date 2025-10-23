Deloitte Canada unveils 2025 Technology Fast 50™ program winners as tech resilience powers cross-country innovation Français

Deloitte Canada

Oct 23, 2025, 06:00 ET

Red Rock Regeneration Inc. takes first spot in the Technology Fast 50 category with a remarkable three-year revenue growth of more than 12,000 per cent.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Technology Fast 50 program. Now in its 28th year, the program recognizes the world-class achievements of Canada's top technology companies, highlighting their resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to innovation. This year marks the most competitive Technology Fast 50 program in over two decades, with the average three-year growth revenue of the Technology Fast 50 winners reaching 2,623%.

"This year's Technology Fast 50 program winners exemplify how Canada's tech leaders are rising above external headwinds, demonstrating both resilience and readiness to go big," says Brendan Cooper, partner and national co-leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With representation across the country these companies are fueling a new wave of growth that will position Canada as a global force in technology and innovation. We're excited to celebrate their achievements and champion their ongoing success."

According to Technology Fast 50 program applicants, the top challenge facing Canada's fastest-growing technology companies remains attracting and retaining a qualified workforce, followed closely by international expansion and developing new products and services. However, developing new products and services is also how most (82%) of applicants plan to grow their company.  Building strategic alliances and partnerships (78%) and expanding within Canada (72%) are also top growth strategies reported.

Interestingly, 76% of applicants plan to invest in IT in the coming year, down from 97% who indicated the same last year. That said, among those planning to invest, artificial intelligence and automation remain the top priorities and, consistent with last year, are chosen far more frequently than any other IT investment option.

"The Technology Fast 50 program is more than an annual ranking, it's a signal to the market that a company is among Canada's fastest-scaling innovators," says Amanda Perran, partner and national co-leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Despite ongoing talent and international expansion challenges, this year's cohort is doubling down on innovation with new products and strategic partnerships. Even as overall IT investment moderates, AI and automation remain central to growth, highlighting the resilient, forward-thinking mindset of Canada's tech sector."

Winner selection is based solely on revenue growth requirements. Each participating company must submit audited or reviewed financial statements in order to qualify for the program.

2025 winners: Bio Tech and Fin Tech lead the way

Red Rock Regeneration Inc. tops this year's Technology Fast 50 category, posting an extraordinary three-year revenue growth rate of 12,166%. This achievement highlights the company's rapid expansion and underscores the strength of Canadian innovation. Headquartered in Etobicoke, Red Rock Regeneration is a pioneer in regenerative medicine.

In the Enterprise--Industry Leader category, Neo Financial secured first place with an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 1,279%. This accomplishment means Neo Financial has now earned first place in all three Technology Fast 50 program categories, having previously led the Companies-to-Watch category in 2023 and the Technology Fast 50 category in 2024. Headquartered in Calgary, the company is building a smarter financial experience for all Canadians using the latest technology. Specializing in savings and credit products, Neo Financial is on a journey to reshape the financial future for millions of people in Canada.

Meanwhile, Gearlay was recognized as the number one winner in the Companies-to-Watch category, achieving an astounding two-year revenue growth rate of 86,394%. Headquartered in Vancouver, the company stands as one of Canada's leading innovators in specialized financial software development. Gearlay's work spans critical areas of financial infrastructure, including the optimization of high-volume transaction systems, financial ledger technology, real-world asset tokenization and blockchain exchange development.

These standout companies are not only driving progress within their respective industries but are also reinforcing Canada's reputation as a technology powerhouse.

Uniting Canada's Top Tech Leaders: Technology Fast 50 program celebrations

We're reimagining the way we connect--celebrating the people and ideas shaping Canada's tech landscape. This year's events promise to be unforgettable experiences, bringing together the best and brightest in the industry.

The celebrations begin with our flagship Technology Fast 50 program Celebration event in Toronto, where winning companies are recognized on stage and celebrated alongside industry leaders, peers, and media during an evening of awards, networking, and national visibility. Winners also gain access to exclusive experiences such as Executive Roundtables for Enterprise–Industry Leaders and the TSX Market Open ceremony.

Following our Toronto celebration, regional cocktail events in Vancouver and Montreal will welcome the broader technology and innovation ecosystem to celebrate and connect with the Technology Fast 50 program community.

We look forward to honouring this year's winners and celebrating the passion, innovation, and resilience that continue to define Canada's technology sector.

114 Canadian companies earn a spot on the Technology Fast 500 ranking this year

The Technology Fast 50 awards program runs alongside the broader North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking. This year, 114 Canadian companies made that list. The complete list of Technology Fast 500 winners will be released on November 19.

For more information on the Technology Fast 50, Enterprise--Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch categories, please visit: www.fast50.ca.

TECHNOLOGY FAST 50

Ranking

Company Name

3-YR

Rev
Growth %

City

Province

1

Red Rock Regeneration Inc.

12166 %

Etobicoke

Ontario

2

CapIntel

9255 %

Toronto

Ontario

3

Inmotive

9167 %

North York

Ontario

4

Taiv

7432 %

Winnipeg

Manitoba

5

UniUni

6829 %

Richmond

British Columbia

6

Site 2020

6721 %

Dartmouth

Nova Scotia

7

veritree

6565 %

Vancouver

British Columbia

8

Rootly

6119 %

Toronto

Ontario

9

Float

5601 %

Toronto

Ontario

10

Apera AI

5264 %

Vancouver

British Columbia

11

Orennia

5252 %

Calgary

Alberta

12

Relay

4257 %

Toronto

Ontario

13

nesto

4074 %

Montreal

Quebec

14

Tailscale

3299 %

Toronto

Ontario

15

Novisto

2910 %

Montreal

Quebec

16

AutoLeap

2845 %

Toronto

Ontario

17

LumIR Lasers Inc.

2249 %

Quebec

Quebec

18

Roam

2211 %

Toronto

Ontario

19

CoLab Software

1730 %

St. John's

Newfoundland and Labrador

20

Oxygen8 Solutions Inc.

1566 %

Burnaby

British Columbia

21

TryCycle Data Systems

1508 %

Ottawa

Ontario

22

ZayZoon

1487 %

Calgary

Alberta

23

Corinex

1303 %

Vancouver

British Columbia

24

GHGSat

1240 %

Montreal

Quebec

25

Hydreight Technologies Inc

1238 %

Vancouver

British Columbia

26

Vetster

1175 %

Toronto

Ontario

27

CyberQP

1114 %

Vancouver

British Columbia

28

PixMob

1097 %

Montreal

Quebec

29

PAVE (PAVE.ai)

1071 %

Toronto

Ontario

30

LumiQ

1063 %

Toronto

Ontario

31

Stay22

1008 %

Montreal

Quebec

32

Science & Humans

970 %

Toronto

Ontario

33

Ideon Technologies

938 %

Richmond

British Columbia

34

Uride Technologies Inc.

883 %

Thunder Bay

Ontario

35

Saltworks Technologies

811 %

Richmond

British Columbia

36

Xandar Kardian

685 %

Toronto

Ontario

37

Apaylo

648 %

Vaughan

Ontario

38

Flare

639 %

Montreal

Quebec

39

UgoWork

624 %

Québec

Quebec

40

SpryPoint

616 %

Charlottetown

Prince Edward Island

41

Zensurance

601 %

Toronto

Ontario

42

Brickeye

595 %

Toronto

Ontario

43

Infoya

580 %

Oakville

Ontario

44

Forma.ai

573 %

Toronto

Ontario

45

SWTCH

555 %

Etobicoke

Ontario

46

Conquest Planning

542 %

Winnipeg

Manitoba

47

Nanoprecise Sci Corp

539 %

Edmonton

Alberta

48

MineSense Technologies Ltd.

527 %

Vancouver

British Columbia

49

BOXX Insurance

512 %

Toronto

Ontario

50

OWL.CO

499 %

Vancouver

British Columbia

ENTERPRISE--INDUSTRY LEADERS

Ranking

Company Name

3-YR Rev Growth %

City

Province

1

Neo Financial

1279 %

Calgary

Alberta

2

KOHO

559 %

Vancouver

British Columbia

3

Electrovaya

383 %

Mississauga

Ontario

4

Financeit

355 %

Toronto

Ontario

5

Mistplay

322 %

Montreal

Quebec

6

Lightspeed

318 %

Montreal

Quebec

7

Miovision

307 %

Kitchener

Ontario

8

Smile Digital Health

299 %

Toronto

Ontario

9

Hopper

282 %

Montréal

Quebec

10

Propel Holdings

279 %

Toronto

Ontario

11

Auvik

277 %

Thornhill

Ontario

12

Clutch

266 %

Mississauga

Ontario

13

GoBolt

250 %

Toronto

Ontario

14

Fullscript

246 %

Ottawa

Ontario

15

Jane App

245 %

North Vancouver

British Columbia

16

Vention

231 %

Montreal

Quebec

17

Jobber

229 %

Edmonton

Alberta

COMPANIES-TO-WATCH

Ranking

Company Name

2-YR Rev
Growth %

City

Province


1

Gearlay

86394 %

Vancouver

British Columbia


2

SimplyAsk.ai

5556 %

Burnaby

British Columbia


3

BorderPass

5166 %

Coldwater

Ontario


4

Minga

1120 %

Kelowna

British Columbia


5

Optable

761 %

Montréal

Quebec


6

FundMore

708 %

Ottawa

Ontario


7

Panda Hub Inc.

683 %

Etobicoke

Ontario


8

Quandri

664 %

Vancouver

British Columbia


9

WonderFi

535 %

Toronto

Ontario


10

Iris

375 %

Toronto

Ontario


11

Ava Industries

364 %

Calgary

Alberta


12

H2 Analytics

358 %

Ottawa

Ontario


13

ZeroTek

355 %

Ottawa

Ontario


14

Arcus Power

303 %

Calgary

Alberta


15

Orchestry Software

255 %

Vancouver

British Columbia


About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise--Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also celebrates thriving technology companies in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500™ program. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond and media partner The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

