Deloitte & Touche

08 Nov, 2023

While tech companies face substantial challenges when it comes to accessing capital, a survey of winner's executives shows immigration is improving the talent shortage in the sector

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is pleased to announce the winners of its Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch awards. Now in its 26th year, the Technology Fast 50 program recognizes the world-class achievements of Canada's leading technology companies—highlighting their commitment to innovation, strong leadership, and rapid revenue growth. This year, the average three-year growth of the Technology Fast 50 winners is 2,213 per cent.

Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50 program (CNW Group/Deloitte & Touche)
"This year's thriving cohort of winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth, despite prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," says Anders McKenzie, partner, and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors—delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond. It is truly inspiring to see how they not only improve today's world, but also shape tomorrow's."

Accessing capital top of mind for tech companies
According to Deloitte Canada's annual survey of Technology Fast 50 program executive leaders, a growing concern among technology companies is accessing capital from Canadian and US sources to expand and grow their operations. About six in 10 respondents (61%) feel that their ability to access capital has worsened over the last five years, compared to 23 per cent of the companies we surveyed in 2022.

Attracting and retaining a qualified workforce remain significant business challenges among Canada's fastest-growing companies. About one in four respondents (24%) rank the labour market as the most pressing issue they face. Additionally, the survey identified technology advancements and new competition as growing concerns for businesses. On a more positive note, this year's cohort of winners are optimistic about Canada having the highest immigration rate (as a percentage of existing population) of any G20 country63 per cent agree that this influx has a strong or moderate positive effect on the availability of talent in the sector.

Gen AI is trending in 2023
An emerging trend among the Technology Fast 50 program winners is generative AI, with more than half of the respondents (52%) indicating that they are experimenting with it at some level in their own operations. In addition, almost one in four companies share that they are already deploying gen AI (24%) or have active pilots in place (24%).

2023 winners: Blockchain, connectivity, emissions reduction, and fintech lead the way
At the top of this year's Technology Fast 50 list, with a three-year growth of 16,910 per cent, is Dapper Labs, a Vancouver-based Web3 firm using the power of play to deliver blockchain-based experiences and digital collectibles to fans around the world. A first-time applicant to the program, the company is paving the way to a more open, inclusive digital world starting with games and entertainment.

Alphawave Semi, a global leader in high-speed connectivity, earns the best ranking in the Enterprise—Industry leaders (formerly called 'Enterprise Fast 15') with a three-year growth of 1,547 per cent. Headquartered in Toronto, the company builds industry-leading wired connectivity solutions that enable data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at a lower power.

At the top of the Clean Technology category is Convrg Innovations Inc., a Calgary-based company that offers emissions reduction solutions for companies aiming to operate sustainably in oil and gas work sites. With a three-year growth of 6,000 per cent, the company is devoted to catalyzing the energy evolution for a more sustainable future.

In the Companies-to-Watch category, Neo Financial has the highest revenue growth at 81,732 per cent. Headquartered in Calgary, the company is building a smarter financial experience for all Canadians using the latest technology. Specializing in savings and credit products, Neo Financial is on a journey to reshape the financial future for millions of people in Canada.

98 Canadian companies earn a spot on the Technology Fast 500 ranking this year
The Technology Fast 50 awards program runs alongside the broader North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking. This year, 98 Canadian companies made that list, with Dapper Labs from Vancouver leading the group in ninth place. Check out the complete list of Technology Fast 500 winners here.

For more information on the Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch categories, please visit: www.fast50.ca.

TECHNOLOGY FAST 50

#

Growth (%)

Company name

City

Region

1

16,910

Dapper Labs, Inc.

Vancouver

British Columbia

2

12,865

Noibu

Ottawa

Ontario

3

8,185

BioRender

Toronto

Ontario

4

3,162

RideCo

Waterloo

Ontario

5

3,119

BoomerangFX

Mississauga

Ontario

6

2,392

Site 20/20

Dartmouth

Nova Scotia

7

2,186

nesto

Montreal

Quebec

8

2,116

GoBolt

Toronto

Ontario

9

2,071

Clutch Technologies Inc.

Toronto

Ontario

10

2,045

Certn

Victoria

British Columbia

11

1,959

Hivestack Inc.

Montreal

Quebec

12

1,842

Aquanow

Vancouver

British Columbia

13

1,839

VirgoCX

Toronto

Ontario

14

1,682

Irwin

Toronto

Ontario

15

1,527

BlueDot

Toronto

Ontario

16

1,356

Black & White Zebra

Vancouver

British Columbia

17

1,231

Smile Digital Health

Toronto

Ontario

18

1,205

Staffy

Toronto

Ontario

19

1,204

Symend

Calgary

Alberta

20

1,028

Brim Financial

Toronto

Ontario

21

1,006

ZayZoon

Calgary

Alberta

22

993

Potloc

Montréal

Quebec

23

936

Trolley

Westmount

Quebec

24

863

d1g1t

Toronto

Ontario

25

812

KOHO Financial

Toronto

Ontario

26

790

Greenspace Mental Health

Toronto

Ontario

27

692

Systems With Intelligence Inc.

Mississauga

Ontario

28

667

Klue

Vancouver

British Columbia

29

636

Vention

Montreal

Quebec

30

623

Spare

Vancouver

British Columbia

31

553

SourceKnowledge

Montreal

Quebec

32

540

Zensurance

Toronto

Ontario

33

528

Ada

Toronto

Ontario

34

525

Mission.dev

Montreal

Quebec

35

495

Forma.ai

Toronto

Ontario

36

489

Marble

Toronto

Ontario

37

465

League

Toronto

Ontario

38

433

Plooto

Toronto

Ontario

39

431

Wavo.me

Montreal

Quebec

40

426

Monsters Aliens Robots
Zombies

Toronto

Ontario

41

411

Coconut Software

Saskatoon

Saskatchewan

42

382

LiveBarn Inc.

Montreal

Quebec

43

378

Jane App

North Vancouver

British Columbia

44

374

DarkVision Technologies Inc

North Vancouver

British Columbia

45

361

Tribe Property Technologies

Vanvouver

British Columbia

46

344

Rewind

Ottawa

Ontario

47

330

ContactMonkey

Toronto

Ontario

48

322

Solink

Kanata

Ontario

49

315

Launchpad Technologies

Vancouver

British Columbia

50

303

MEDFAR Clinical Solutions

Montreal

Quebec

ENTERPRISEINDUSTRY LEADERS

#

Growth (%)

Company name

City

Region

1

1,547

Alphawave Semi

Toronto

Ontario

2

1,440

Hopper

Montréal

Quebec

3

764

Dialogue

Montréal

Quebec

4

691

GeoComply

Vancouver

British Columbia

5

625

Mistplay

Montreal

Quebec

6

602

Freight Club

Burnaby

British Columbia

7

588

StackAdapt

Toronto

Ontario

8

576

Lightspeed Commerce Inc

Montreal

Quebec

9

510

Fantuan

Burnaby

British Columbia

10

476

ApplyBoard

Kitchener

Ontario

11

469

AlayaCare

Montreal

Quebec

12

469

EBlock

Toronto

Ontario

13

408

Thinkific

Vancouver

British Columbia

14

382

VOSKER

Victoriaville

Quebec

15

380

Previan

Quebec

Quebec

16

372

eStruxture Data Centers

Montreal

Quebec

17

370

Jobber

Edmonton

Alberta

18

340

Valsoft Corporation Inc.

Saint Laurent

Quebec

19

314

Trulioo

Vancouver

British Columbia

CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

#

Growth (%)

Company name

City

Region

1

6,000

Convrg Innovations Inc.

Calgary

Alberta

2

1,939

GHGSat

Montreal

Quebec

3

1,211

SWTCH

Toronto

Ontario

4

1,090

Stromcore Energy Inc.

Toronto

Ontario

5

933

Alert Labs

Kitchener

Ontario

6

900

good natured Products Inc

Vancouver

British Columbia

7

718

Envo Drive Systems Inc

Burnaby

British Columbia

8

608

Flashfood

Toronto

Ontario

9

436

Food Cycle Science

Ottawa

Ontario

10

332

LiftWerx

Cambridge

Ontario

11

328

Vive Crop Protection

Mississauga

Ontario

12

290

Electrovaya

Mississauga

Ontario

13

256

MineSense Technologies Ltd.

Vancouver

British Columbia

14

255

LUMINOR Environmental Inc.

Guelph

Ontario

15

211

Mysa

St. John's

Newfoundland and Labrador

COMPANIES-TO-WATCH 

#

Growth (%)

Company name

City

Region

1

81,732

Neo Financial

Calgary

Alberta

2

8,484

PurposeMed

Calgary

Alberta

3

2,866

DealMaker

Toronto

Ontario

4

2,381

Falkbuilt

Calgary

Alberta

5

1,832

Nevvon

North York

Ontario

6

1,421

VueReal Inc

Waterloo

Ontario

7

956

CarboNet

Vancouver

British Columbia

8

914

Ideon Technologies

Richmond

British Columbia

9

884

EAIGLE

Markham

Ontario

10

855

Fable

Toronto

Ontario

11

843

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Vancouver

British Columbia

12

836

Operto Guest Technologies

Vancouver

British Columbia

13

729

Fellow

Ottawa

Ontario

14

691

Arteria AI

Toronto

Ontario

15

488

LumiQ

Toronto

Ontario

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, Lafond, and The Globe and Mail. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Deloitte Canada
Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Media inquiries: Marilyne Plouffe, Deloitte Canada, [email protected], 514-393-5471; Mike Filion, Deloitte Canada, [email protected], 514-390-0913

