TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is pleased to announce the winners of its Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch awards. Now in its 26th year, the Technology Fast 50™ program recognizes the world-class achievements of Canada's leading technology companies—highlighting their commitment to innovation, strong leadership, and rapid revenue growth. This year, the average three-year growth of the Technology Fast 50 winners is 2,213 per cent.

"This year's thriving cohort of winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth, despite prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," says Anders McKenzie, partner, and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors—delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond. It is truly inspiring to see how they not only improve today's world, but also shape tomorrow's."

Accessing capital top of mind for tech companies

According to Deloitte Canada's annual survey of Technology Fast 50 program executive leaders, a growing concern among technology companies is accessing capital from Canadian and US sources to expand and grow their operations. About six in 10 respondents (61%) feel that their ability to access capital has worsened over the last five years, compared to 23 per cent of the companies we surveyed in 2022.

Attracting and retaining a qualified workforce remain significant business challenges among Canada's fastest-growing companies. About one in four respondents (24%) rank the labour market as the most pressing issue they face. Additionally, the survey identified technology advancements and new competition as growing concerns for businesses. On a more positive note, this year's cohort of winners are optimistic about Canada having the highest immigration rate (as a percentage of existing population) of any G20 country—63 per cent agree that this influx has a strong or moderate positive effect on the availability of talent in the sector.

Gen AI is trending in 2023

An emerging trend among the Technology Fast 50 program winners is generative AI, with more than half of the respondents (52%) indicating that they are experimenting with it at some level in their own operations. In addition, almost one in four companies share that they are already deploying gen AI (24%) or have active pilots in place (24%).

2023 winners: Blockchain, connectivity, emissions reduction, and fintech lead the way

At the top of this year's Technology Fast 50 list, with a three-year growth of 16,910 per cent, is Dapper Labs, a Vancouver-based Web3 firm using the power of play to deliver blockchain-based experiences and digital collectibles to fans around the world. A first-time applicant to the program, the company is paving the way to a more open, inclusive digital world starting with games and entertainment.

Alphawave Semi, a global leader in high-speed connectivity, earns the best ranking in the Enterprise—Industry leaders (formerly called 'Enterprise Fast 15') with a three-year growth of 1,547 per cent. Headquartered in Toronto, the company builds industry-leading wired connectivity solutions that enable data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at a lower power.

At the top of the Clean Technology category is Convrg Innovations Inc., a Calgary-based company that offers emissions reduction solutions for companies aiming to operate sustainably in oil and gas work sites. With a three-year growth of 6,000 per cent, the company is devoted to catalyzing the energy evolution for a more sustainable future.

In the Companies-to-Watch category, Neo Financial has the highest revenue growth at 81,732 per cent. Headquartered in Calgary, the company is building a smarter financial experience for all Canadians using the latest technology. Specializing in savings and credit products, Neo Financial is on a journey to reshape the financial future for millions of people in Canada.

98 Canadian companies earn a spot on the Technology Fast 500™ ranking this year

The Technology Fast 50 awards program runs alongside the broader North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking. This year, 98 Canadian companies made that list, with Dapper Labs from Vancouver leading the group in ninth place. Check out the complete list of Technology Fast 500 winners here.

For more information on the Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch categories, please visit: www.fast50.ca .

TECHNOLOGY FAST 50

# Growth (%) Company name City Region 1 16,910 Dapper Labs, Inc. Vancouver British Columbia 2 12,865 Noibu Ottawa Ontario 3 8,185 BioRender Toronto Ontario 4 3,162 RideCo Waterloo Ontario 5 3,119 BoomerangFX Mississauga Ontario 6 2,392 Site 20/20 Dartmouth Nova Scotia 7 2,186 nesto Montreal Quebec 8 2,116 GoBolt Toronto Ontario 9 2,071 Clutch Technologies Inc. Toronto Ontario 10 2,045 Certn Victoria British Columbia 11 1,959 Hivestack Inc. Montreal Quebec 12 1,842 Aquanow Vancouver British Columbia 13 1,839 VirgoCX Toronto Ontario 14 1,682 Irwin Toronto Ontario 15 1,527 BlueDot Toronto Ontario 16 1,356 Black & White Zebra Vancouver British Columbia 17 1,231 Smile Digital Health Toronto Ontario 18 1,205 Staffy Toronto Ontario 19 1,204 Symend Calgary Alberta 20 1,028 Brim Financial Toronto Ontario 21 1,006 ZayZoon Calgary Alberta 22 993 Potloc Montréal Quebec 23 936 Trolley Westmount Quebec 24 863 d1g1t Toronto Ontario 25 812 KOHO Financial Toronto Ontario 26 790 Greenspace Mental Health Toronto Ontario 27 692 Systems With Intelligence Inc. Mississauga Ontario 28 667 Klue Vancouver British Columbia 29 636 Vention Montreal Quebec 30 623 Spare Vancouver British Columbia 31 553 SourceKnowledge Montreal Quebec 32 540 Zensurance Toronto Ontario 33 528 Ada Toronto Ontario 34 525 Mission.dev Montreal Quebec 35 495 Forma.ai Toronto Ontario 36 489 Marble Toronto Ontario 37 465 League Toronto Ontario 38 433 Plooto Toronto Ontario 39 431 Wavo.me Montreal Quebec 40 426 Monsters Aliens Robots

Zombies Toronto Ontario 41 411 Coconut Software Saskatoon Saskatchewan 42 382 LiveBarn Inc. Montreal Quebec 43 378 Jane App North Vancouver British Columbia 44 374 DarkVision Technologies Inc North Vancouver British Columbia 45 361 Tribe Property Technologies Vanvouver British Columbia 46 344 Rewind Ottawa Ontario 47 330 ContactMonkey Toronto Ontario 48 322 Solink Kanata Ontario 49 315 Launchpad Technologies Vancouver British Columbia 50 303 MEDFAR Clinical Solutions Montreal Quebec

ENTERPRISE—INDUSTRY LEADERS

# Growth (%) Company name City Region 1 1,547 Alphawave Semi Toronto Ontario 2 1,440 Hopper Montréal Quebec 3 764 Dialogue Montréal Quebec 4 691 GeoComply Vancouver British Columbia 5 625 Mistplay Montreal Quebec 6 602 Freight Club Burnaby British Columbia 7 588 StackAdapt Toronto Ontario 8 576 Lightspeed Commerce Inc Montreal Quebec 9 510 Fantuan Burnaby British Columbia 10 476 ApplyBoard Kitchener Ontario 11 469 AlayaCare Montreal Quebec 12 469 EBlock Toronto Ontario 13 408 Thinkific Vancouver British Columbia 14 382 VOSKER Victoriaville Quebec 15 380 Previan Quebec Quebec 16 372 eStruxture Data Centers Montreal Quebec 17 370 Jobber Edmonton Alberta 18 340 Valsoft Corporation Inc. Saint Laurent Quebec 19 314 Trulioo Vancouver British Columbia

CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

# Growth (%) Company name City Region 1 6,000 Convrg Innovations Inc. Calgary Alberta 2 1,939 GHGSat Montreal Quebec 3 1,211 SWTCH Toronto Ontario 4 1,090 Stromcore Energy Inc. Toronto Ontario 5 933 Alert Labs Kitchener Ontario 6 900 good natured Products Inc Vancouver British Columbia 7 718 Envo Drive Systems Inc Burnaby British Columbia 8 608 Flashfood Toronto Ontario 9 436 Food Cycle Science Ottawa Ontario 10 332 LiftWerx Cambridge Ontario 11 328 Vive Crop Protection Mississauga Ontario 12 290 Electrovaya Mississauga Ontario 13 256 MineSense Technologies Ltd. Vancouver British Columbia 14 255 LUMINOR Environmental Inc. Guelph Ontario 15 211 Mysa St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador

COMPANIES-TO-WATCH

# Growth (%) Company name City Region 1 81,732 Neo Financial Calgary Alberta 2 8,484 PurposeMed Calgary Alberta 3 2,866 DealMaker Toronto Ontario 4 2,381 Falkbuilt Calgary Alberta 5 1,832 Nevvon North York Ontario 6 1,421 VueReal Inc Waterloo Ontario 7 956 CarboNet Vancouver British Columbia 8 914 Ideon Technologies Richmond British Columbia 9 884 EAIGLE Markham Ontario 10 855 Fable Toronto Ontario 11 843 Hydreight Technologies Inc. Vancouver British Columbia 12 836 Operto Guest Technologies Vancouver British Columbia 13 729 Fellow Ottawa Ontario 14 691 Arteria AI Toronto Ontario 15 488 LumiQ Toronto Ontario

