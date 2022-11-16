While the executive winners' survey points to challenging labour and financial markets, results show the industry is committing to board diversity and women in leadership roles

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is proud to announce the winners of its Technology Fast 50, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch awards. The program reaches a milestone this year, celebrating 25 years of recognizing the achievements, innovation, leadership, and growth of Canadian technology companies.

"The 2022 Technology Fast 50 winners are a testament to how the Canadian tech sector is thriving," says Anders McKenzie, partner, and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Despite unpredictable economic and global climates, tech companies from around the country are seizing new opportunities and meeting rapidly evolving market demands. It is inspiring to witness the accelerated innovations and the many technological advancements that position Canada as a leader on the global stage."

Labour and financial markets top concerns for Technology Fast 50 winners

According to Deloitte Canada's annual survey of Technology Fast 50 executives, attracting and retaining a qualified workforce remain primary business challenges among Canada's fastest-growing tech companies. Of the respondents, twenty-seven per cent say labour markets are the most significant issue they face, followed by concerns over financial markets (18%) and changing consumer preferences (13%).

An emerging concern for this year's award recipients is access to capital. Last year, seventy-eight per cent of respondents felt their ability to access capital was improving. This year, that figure has dropped to forty-seven per cent, which represents a five-year low.

C-Suite progress: More women in leadership roles

Among the survey's other findings, 1 in 5 companies (21 per cent) say that women make up more than forty per cent of their leadership, which is a one-point gain over last year. Additionally, 77 per cent have at least one board representative identifying as a member of an equity-seeking group.

2022 winners: Real estate, travel, food waste reduction, and healthtech lead the way

Nobul, a Toronto-based open digital marketplace connecting home buyers and sellers to real estate agents, tops this year's Technology Fast 50 winners with a three-year growth trajectory of 72,944 per cent. Nobul is the first company in the award's history to propel itself from the Companies-to-Watch category to the top of the Technology Fast 50 ranking in just one year.

Hopper, one of the world's fastest-growing mobile-first travel marketplaces, earns the best ranking in the Enterprise Fast 15 category. Headquartered in Montreal, the company offers an app and B2B services which drove to a revenue growth rate of 859 per cent. This award category recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue growth percentage over the last four years.

Flashfood claims the top spot in the Clean Technology category, an award established last year to recognize Canada's top clean innovators providing processes, goods, or services that reduce environmental impacts. Located in Toronto, Flashfood has diverted more than 40 million pounds of food, saved shoppers an excess of $100 million, and fed hundreds of thousands of families. With a three-year revenue growth of 11,869 per cent, the company joins Nobul among the select few to have leapfrogged from the Companies-to-Watch list to the top of another Technology Fast 50 award the following year.

In the Companies-to-Watch category, Vancouver's Thrive Health has the highest revenue growth at 4,221 per cent. The organization provides technology that enables enhanced access to patient data and equips healthcare providers with tools to design custom care workflows according to individual patient needs. Through its interactive patient engagement platform, Thrive Health is putting patients at the centre of their care, by facilitating more data-driven clinical decisions.

25 years of Canadian technology innovation and growth

Established in 1998, Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50 program has awarded more than 1,700 innovative Canadian technology companies across a wide range of sectors and industries since its inception. These include hardware, semiconductors, software, SaaS, energy tech, medical, biotech and pharmaceutical, artificial intelligence, cloud services, consumer software, data analytics, enterprise infrastructure and productivity, fintech, security, mobility, and social networking.

80 Canadian companies earn Technology Fast 500 ranking

The Technology Fast 50 awards program runs alongside the broader North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking. This year, 80 Canadian companies made that list, with Certn from British Columbia leading the group in 24th place. For the complete list of Technology Fast 500 winners, visit: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/fast500-winners.html.

TECHNOLOGY FAST 50 RANKING

# Growth % Company name City Region 1 72944 % Nobul Toronto Ontario 2 6407 % Certn Victoria British Columbia 3 6286 % Bloom Care Solutions Inc. Vaughan Ontario 4 5476 % d1g1t Inc Toronto Ontario 5 5247 % Mistplay Montreal Quebec 6 4581 % Bitbuy Toronto Ontario 7 4366 % Symend Calgary Alberta 8 2904 % Brim Financial Toronto Ontario 9 2854 % Spocket Vancouver British Columbia 10 2658 % Alphawave IP Toronto Ontario 11 2511 % Clutch Etobicoke Ontario 12 2320 % Marble Toronto Ontario 13 2309 % AltaML Edmonton Alberta 14 2267 % GoBolt Toronto Ontario 15 2077 % Dark Slope and Lumeto –

Divisions of Spatial Industries Group Toronto Ontario 16 1926 % TransitLabs, RideCo Waterloo Ontario 17 1596 % Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. Montreal Quebec 18 1475 % Hotspex Media Toronto Ontario 19 1284 % Smile Digital Health Toronto Ontario 20 1269 % Staffy Toronto Ontario 21 1205 % DarkVision Technologies Inc. Vancouver British Columbia 22 1163 % Properly Toronto Ontario 23 1041 % Klue Vancouver British Columbia 24 974 % Blockthrough Toronto Ontario 25 964 % Vention Montreal Quebec 26 898 % League Toronto Ontario 27 849 % Wavo Montreal Quebec 28 843 % Fantuan Vancouver BC 29 842 % GeoComply Vancouver British Columbia 30 829 % ApplyBoard Kitchener Ontario 31 802 % BenchSci Toronto Ontario 32 802 % Freight Club Reston Virginia 33 800 % Underknown Toronto Ontario 34 790 % Later Vancouver British Columbia 35 764 % Ada Toronto Ontario 36 744 % hungerhub Canada Inc. Toronto Ontario 37 740 % AlayaCare Montreal Quebec 38 727 % Clearco Toronto Ontario 39 689 % Upfeat Winnipeg Manitoba 40 625 % Leap Tools Toronto Ontario 41 551 % Rewind Ottawa Ontario 42 529 % eSSENTIAL Accessibility Inc Toronto Ontario 43 515 % Thinkific Vancouver British Columbia 44 502 % Tribe Property Technologies Vancouver British Columbia 45 495 % Cloud Synapps Inc Mississauga Ontario 46 467 % Jane North Vancouver British Columbia 47 463 % LiveBarn Montreal Quebec 48 440 % Loopio Toronto Ontario 49 437 % iLobby North York Ontario 50 421 % ScalePad Vancouver British Columbia



ENTERPRISE FAST 15 RANKING

# Growth % Company name City Region 1 859 % Hopper Montreal Quebec 2 698 % EBlock Gloucester Ontario 3 590 % Trulioo Vancouver British Columbia 4 560 % VOSKER Montreal Quebec 5 499 % Viral Nation Mississauga Ontario 6 453 % Valsoft Corporation Montreal Quebec 7 372 % Jobber Edmonton Alberta 8 365 % Shipfusion Toronto Ontario 9 358 % Talent.com Montreal Quebec 10 338 % StackAdapt Toronto Ontario 11 301 % eStruxture Data Centers Montreal Quebec 12 300 % Lightspeed Commerce Inc Montreal Quebec 13 276 % Paystone London Ontario 14 262 % East Side Games Vancouver British Columbia 15 260 % CoolIT Systems Calgary Alberta



CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

# Growth % Company name City Region 1 11869 % Flashfood Toronto Ontario 2 6730 % Sollum Technologies Montreal Quebec 3 3154 % MineSense Technologies Vancouver British Columbia 4 2589 % Stromcore Energy Mississauga Ontario 5 1098 % good natured Products Inc. Vancouver British Columbia 6 764 % Biktrix Electric Bikes Saskatoon Saskatchewan 7 518 % PyroGenesis Montreal Quebec 8 428 % Previan Quebec City Quebec 9 336 % Food Cycler Ottawa Ontario 10 307 % Mysa St. John's NL 11 300 % Vive Crop Protection Toronto Ontario 12 276 % LUMINOR Environmental Inc Guelph Ontario 13 223 % Meta Materials Inc Mississauga Ontario 14 116 % Clear Blue Technologies Toronto Ontario 15 76 % BQE Water Vancouver British Columbia



COMPANIES TO WATCH

# Growth % Company name City Region 1 4221 % Thrive Health Vancouver British Columbia 2 3296 % Athennian Calgary Alberta 3 3084 % Symbodi Fredericton New Brunswick 4 3059 % BioRender Toronto Ontario 5 2051 % CapIntel Toronto Ontario 6 823 % Irwin Toronto Ontario 7 654 % SAVVYY Toronto Ontario 8 643 % Fellow Ottawa Ontario 9 574 % SWTCH Energy Toronto Ontario 10 499 % Lydia AI Toronto Ontario 11 437 % Crypto4A Ottawa Ontario 12 387 % Vitruvi Calgary Alberta 13 336 % UgoWork Quebec City Quebec 14 262 % Ionomr Innovations Vancouver British Columbia 15 246 % Milk Moovement Halifax Nova Scotia



About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada.

