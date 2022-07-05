TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is acquiring Striven Consulting Inc. ("Striven"), a boutique technology testing and quality engineering firm based in Vancouver, to scale its testing capabilities for large transformation initiatives and further integrate quality engineering as a firm wide capability. The acquisition will also see Deloitte gain a host of experienced leaders uniquely positioned to support the firm's mid-market clients in the BC-region, and across the country.

"Don't let Striven's title as a boutique consultancy firm fool you," said Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "The in-depth capabilities they're bringing to the firm, along with a plethora of experience in technology consulting, are monumental. In terms of testing and quality engineering, Striven's team will be of special value for those organizations, large and small, looking to take on large transformation projects, and we're excited to help and inspire our clients every step of the way."

Founded in 2014, Striven is backed by decades of experience in management and technology consulting. Having worked with Deloitte on many key projects in the past, and with significant experience advising a wide range of clients ─ from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups ─ Striven's team of seasoned leaders are well-versed in industries including government, retail, insurance, healthcare, and fintech, among others.

Joining Deloitte's Consulting practice in Canada, in the Systems Engineering offering, the Striven team will be instrumental in bolstering the firm's testing and quality engineering practice nationwide, in addition to BC where Striven's strong reputation and leadership in business and technology consulting will significantly increase the firm's capacity to help new clients.

"Having built a solid working relationship with Deloitte in the past, we're especially excited to be joining the firm," said Yasmine Roulleau, CEO, Striven Consulting Inc. "We look forward to combining our agile, customer-first approach with the sheer magnitude of Deloitte's network and offerings. Together, we'll ensure our clients remain competitive by helping them tackle today's most complex business challenges."

Deloitte Canada's Corporate Development Office (CDO) actively pursues and responds to merger, acquisition, and alliance opportunities that bolster our capabilities to serve clients. On June 21, 2022, Deloitte Canada also acquired cloud consultancy firm, AE Cloud Consultants LTD (AECC), to bolster its presence among mid-market clients in Quebec, and further strengthen its leadership and offerings within the Oracle NetSuite practice. Each acquisition demonstrates the firm's commitment to serving private, medium, and large Canadian clients and helping them respond to complex business issues and/or evolving service needs and opportunities.

