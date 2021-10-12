TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is acquiring SAP consultancy firm, Ouest Business Solutions ("Ouest"), to fortify its SAP mid-market offering and leadership in Western Canada and nationally. With over 15 years of experience in SAP solutions and services for both small and large Canadian businesses, Ouest brings to Deloitte a team of experienced leaders with diversified skill sets, providing instant scale with a focus on serving utilities, mining and medium sized businesses in BC, and across the country.

"This is a significant strategic addition for the firm given the digital acceleration in the market following the pandemic and the desire to modernize IT systems to enable such," said Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "Not only will Ouest allow us to continue to grow our SAP mid-market offering, but it also opens new corridors to expand our services and explore new relationships, specifically in Western Canada. At the same time, the reputable leadership team coming to us from Ouest is unparalleled—something our clients are sure to appreciate."

Specializing in cost-effective standard and custom SAP business solutions, Ouest is also well-versed in a range of SAP solutions including finance, supply chain management, human capital management and safety, enterprise asset management, business intelligence, user experience and security.

Based in Vancouver, Ouest's team of 28 employees are set to join Deloitte's consulting practice in Vancouver and Toronto. Joining the firm as a new partner is former CEO and president of Ouest, Tanya Peachey. Also joining Deloitte as a new Director is former Ouest COO, Jeffery Wong.

"After 15 years of working with and servicing Canadian businesses with operations internationally in SAP solutions, we're thrilled to be entering a new bright and enticing chapter with Deloitte," said Tanya Peachey, Consulting partner at Deloitte Canada, former CEO and president of Ouest. "In this next stage, we're excited to continue our journey by fostering new relationships in Western Canada, further expand the network of Deloitte offerings, and provide Canadian clients with a range of cutting-edge SAP solutions."

Deloitte has earned top honors for its ability to help SAP customers realize meaningful business outcomes and enable the intelligent, cloud-enabled Kinetic Enterprise™— built to evolve at the pace of disruption. Deloitte's accolades include multiple SAP® Pinnacle Awards—the highest award bestowed by SAP—including the SAP Pinnacle Award as SAP S/4HANA® Partner of the Year (Large Enterprise) from 2016-2018 and 2020-2021. Deloitte also earned the 2021 SAP Pinnacle Awards as Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year. Globally, the firm has earned multiple analyst accolades for its leadership in cloud solutions and services.

Deloitte Canada's Corporate Development Office (CDO) actively pursues and responds to merger, acquisition, and alliance opportunities that bolster our digital, data and AI capabilities to serve clients. In 2021, Deloitte Canada has acquired four companies to further aid and expand offerings for both mid-market and large clients. Most recently, Deloitte Canada acquired Clockwork Inc. and Dataperformers Company Inc., increasing its capabilities across SaaS solution deployment, cloud migration, and AI and machine learning.

