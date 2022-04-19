TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is acquiring MDB Insight Inc. to bolster its Economic Advisory talent and leadership, and expand its existing offerings for public sector and mid-market clients. Backed by more than 15 years of experience, MDB Insight combines integrated expertise in economic and workforce development with innovative tools and research methods to deliver actionable solutions and help organizations overcome both business and policy challenges.

"MDB Insight is a powerhouse in economic and workforce development, corporate strategy, and market research, championed by a diverse team of experienced leaders," said Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "It's clear the MDB Insight team is a highly valuable addition to our firm, especially when considering the need to rebuild our local and provincial economies post-pandemic, and their experience and relationships with the public sector and municipal clients. This acquisition further strengthens our position as the preeminent economic advisory firm in Canada and our clients stand to benefit from our increasingly comprehensive economic and policy capabilities."

Founded in 2007, MDB Insight provides tailored market research and analytics, consulting, training, and facilitation support to help organizations develop effective strategies, empowering them to overcome challenges and identify and capitalize on lucrative opportunities.

With the MDB Insight team joining Deloitte's Financial Advisory practice in offices across Canada, the firm not only gains access to MDB Insight's experienced professionals, but also its long-standing relationships in the public sector, including municipal clients. Former executive vice-presidents at MDB Insight, Paul Blais, Trudy Parsons, and Chris Bandak, will also be joining Deloitte as new managing directors.

"Joining Deloitte is an important step in our mission to drive continuous economic development, and champion business and workforce improvement on a broader scale," said Paul Blais, Managing Director, Financial Advisory at Deloitte Canada. "We are so excited for the opportunity to work with Deloitte's economic advisory practice to support businesses and policymakers as they navigate complex, rapidly changing environments. By combining our experience in strategic planning, market research, and workforce development with Deloitte's robust economics and policy knowledge, we know we can address critical business and policy challenges to foster long-term economic prosperity."

Deloitte Canada's Economic Advisory team, part of the firm's Financial Advisory practice, combines analytical foresight with commercial acumen to shape strategy and policy that unlock economic, financial, and social value. The dedicated team of economists, consultants, and analysts works closely with industry leaders across Canada and the globe to illuminate future opportunities and drive progress for our clients.

