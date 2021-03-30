TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is acquiring a leading AI and data integration firm, Groundswell Group Inc. ("Groundswell") to increase its ability to serve clients from Western Canada across major growth areas of artificial intelligence and cloud transformation. Deloitte's second acquisition of 2021, Groundswell will enhance the firm's critical digital transformation capabilities—including machine learning, intelligent automation and cloud data engineering—which have accelerated due to COVID-19.

"This is a very exciting time for AI and cloud transformation, and pairing up with Groundswell is yet another way of showing our commitment to helping Canada transform as a country by serving this fast-growing space and our mid-market and large clients," said Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "Not only does this move secure Deloitte's position as the number one artificial intelligence consultancy in Canada, but it's an especially big win for how we serve our Western Canada and national clients with end-to-end services to help them transform at scale and thrive."

Founded in Calgary in 2001, Groundswell is the largest AI and data management firm in Western Canada. Groundswell brings to the table its strong end-to-end capabilities across AI, cloud data transformation, intelligent automation, business intelligence, data visualization, big data, and predictive analytics.

"It's no secret that today's business leaders are increasingly looking to capitalize on the value of data, and Groundswell is a big step forward in how we deliver insightful analytics to our clients," said Sébastien Blais, managing partner, Consulting at Deloitte Canada. "Through Groundswell's end-to-end capabilities, strong relationships, and rock-solid reputation, we further bolster our ability to help guide our large and mid-market clients along every step of their AI powered digital transformation journeys."

Recognized as a leader in AI and data in the Western market, Groundswell's team of 133 employees will join Deloitte's Consulting practice in Canada, as part of Omnia AI. Also joining the firm as new partners, are former president at Groundswell, Darren Sartison, former chief operations officer, Morgan Arndt, and former vice president, BC operations, Adrian Hull.

"This is a bright and exciting next chapter for our team. Joining forces with Deloitte feels a little like we're finally putting the puzzle pieces together," said Darren Sartison, previously president at Groundswell, joining Deloitte as a partner. "Our customers' opportunities grow as the intersection of business and technology continues to merge. By combining Groundswell's technical depth and capabilities with Deloitte's comprehensive AI and Data offerings, from strategy to implementation to operations, we're truly stronger together."

Retaining its strong partnerships with industry leading vendors, Groundswell will continue to serve the needs of key Western clients, and nationally with employees joining Deloitte in Calgary, Vancouver, and Edmonton.

Deloitte Canada's Corporate Development Office (CDO) actively pursues and responds to merger, acquisition, and alliance opportunities that bolster our capabilities to serve clients. On February 26, 2021, Deloitte Canada also acquired digital consulting firm, The Working Group Inc., to aid its mid-market and large clients in digital and cloud transformation, and further enhance Deloitte's global digital strategy. Each acquisition demonstrates the firm's commitment to serving private, medium and large Canadian clients and helping them respond to complex business issues and/or evolving service needs and opportunities.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter , Instagram , or Facebook.

