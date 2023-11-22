This new addition accelerates Deloitte's work and capabilities in the climate, sustainability, and fleet decarbonization space

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is acquiring leading fleet management consulting firm, Fleet Challenge Canada Inc. ("Fleet Challenge"), to bolster its leadership and capabilities in the Sustainability practice across Canada. The move expands the firm's existing offerings for mid-market and large clients in fleet management, decarbonization, and electrification strategies.

"We're excited to welcome Fleet Challenge into the fold, not only because of their strong relationships and reputation, but also the breadth and level of their capabilities and industry knowledge," says Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "It's clear the team is a highly valuable addition to our firm. Combining Deloitte's leadership and commitment to sustainability with Fleet Challenge's industry expertise and client-centric approach strengthens the way we serve and deliver value to our clients in the climate, sustainability, and fleet decarbonization space."

Founded in 2005, Fleet Challenge joins Deloitte with a team of representatives in Canada, providing a wide array of industry data and knowledge. Over the years, they have helped leading public sector and private fleets—in all business categories, from municipalities to trucking—achieve their highest performance, providing viable solutions to a variety of fleet challenges, whether financial, environmental, business structure, strategic planning, organizational efficiency, or cost-competitiveness.

Fleet Challenge will be entirely integrated into Deloitte's Consulting practice in Canada, along with the president and CEO of Fleet Challenge, Roger Smith, who will be advising the firm in our Fleet Decarbonization practice, with support from a network of experienced contractors.

"What a bright and exciting next chapter for our team! We are eager to be joining Deloitte, knowing the firm's strong commitment to sustainability and social responsibility," says Roger Smith, former president and CEO, Fleet Challenge. "Clients will derive incomparable value by working with a single entity. By combining our deep industry knowledge and specialized skills with Deloitte's global network and strong reputation, we know we can help Canadian fleets optimize their operations and navigate critical challenges to achieve their firm and ambitious targets to reduce GHG emissions. Together we have a stronger advantage, and we will deliver amazing solutions for our clients."



Fleet Challenge joins the firm with all its proprietary tools and databases, including Fleet Analytics Review (FAR), a software tool that uses historical operating data for go-forward predictive analysis and forecasting, making fleet review processes and the path to net-zero thorough and efficient.

Click here to learn more about Deloitte Canada's Fleet Decarbonization practice.

SOURCE Deloitte & Touche

For further information: Marilyne Plouffe, Deloitte Canada, [email protected], 514-393-5471; Mike Filion, Deloitte Canada, [email protected], 514-390-0913