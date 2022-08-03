TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is acquiring Montreal-based digital transformation consultancy, Nubik Inc. ("Nubik"), to bolster its presence and leadership in the Salesforce practice and firm up its relationships and offerings for mid-market clients. Nubik's team, the only North American multi-cloud specialists in Salesforce, FinancialForce, and Rootstock Cloud ERP, will also provide clients with cutting-edge solutions in manufacturing and distribution, high technology, and professional services.

"The arrival of Nubik is sure to have an immediate impact on our clients, especially those seeking new tools and solutions to today's most pressing and complex business challenges from digital transformation to skills shortages," said Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "Nubik's strong multi-cloud relationships, especially with Salesforce, and roster of seasoned senior professionals are going to greatly improve our ability to manage both the volume and scope of work the mid-market in Canada is demanding."

Leveraging two decades of experience and knowledge in the Salesforce ecosystem, including with FinancialForce and Rootstock ERP, Deloitte is gaining access to Nubik's key capabilities in the space. The addition of Nubik, which specializes in project management, sales engagement, supply chain, enterprise resource planning, and customer relationship management, also signals the firm's unwavering commitment to its mid-market clients.

Nubik's team of more than 100 employees will be joining Deloitte's Consulting practice in offices across Canada and North America. Also joining the firm as new partners are Camil Bourbeau, former chief commercial officer at Nubik, and Alexandre Boyer, former chief operations officer. Alongside the partners will be new directors, Dany Jacques, former vice president of sales, and Elie Rodrigue, co-founder and former chief technology officer. Katie Bussières, former president at Nubik will also join Deloitte.

"At Nubik, we're constantly striving to provide first-class solutions for those organizations seeking the tools to compete with outperforming business processes, across a variety of industries," said Katie Bussières, former president at Nubik. "By joining Deloitte, we're excited for the next phase of our 20-year long journey, and look forward to bringing our experience, relationships, and expertise to a new pool of organizations."

Deloitte Canada's Consulting practice focuses on innovation and transformation. By helping its clients imagine, and then deliver using the latest technologies and insights from strategy development through implementation to operations, its dedicated team is providing access to a host of digital solutions to navigate today's toughest challenges and market opportunities.

