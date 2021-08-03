TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is acquiring leading SAP consultancy, Clockwork Inc. ("Clockwork") to bolster its market leading capabilities across SaaS solution deployment, cloud migration, and custom application development. Recognized as a market leader in SAP, Clockwork's deep technical capabilities and strong reputation will enable digital transformation for our clients.

Founded in 1998, Clockwork is one of the leading independent Canadian SAP companies, with clients across a range of industries including financial services, consumer, and public sector. Clockwork also brings to the firm key relationships beyond SAP, with cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

"It should come as no surprise that we're excited to have the Clockwork team join Deloitte," said Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "Apart from expanding our presence as a leading Canadian SAP consultancy, Clockwork's recognized brand and experienced leaders are an especially important aspect of this move, one that is sure to strengthen our SAP technical skills, assets, and market leadership in the space."

Bringing to the firm its technical capabilities, seasoned leaders, and critical capacity across SAP and Cloud, the addition of Clockwork will build on Deloitte's capacity to deliver end-to-end SAP and Cloud transformation projects across a variety of industries and private and public clients.

With 45 employees joining Deloitte Canada in Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary, Clockwork will integrate into Deloitte's Consulting practice, under the SAP Enterprise Solutions offering. Also joining the firm as a new partner is former co-founder and president at Clockwork, Mike Roach.

"We're no strangers to Deloitte, and while we've formed a solid working relationship in the past, it's another thing entirely to be teaming up under one name," said Mike Roach, Consulting partner, Deloitte Canada, and former co-founder and president at Clockwork. "By gaining access to a plethora of Deloitte resources and relationships, we hope to achieve even more for our clients and can't wait to tackle new challenges together."

Deloitte has earned top honors for its ability to help SAP customers realize meaningful business outcomes and enable the intelligent, cloud-enabled Kinetic Enterprise™—built to evolve at the pace of disruption. Deloitte's accolades include multiple SAP® Pinnacle Awards—the highest award bestowed by SAP—including the SAP Pinnacle Award as SAP S/4HANA® Partner of the Year (Large Enterprise) from 2016-2018 and 2020-2021. Deloitte also earned the 2021 SAP Pinnacle Award as Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year. Globally, the firm has earned multiple analyst accolades for its leadership in cloud solutions and services.

Deloitte Canada's Corporate Development Office (CDO) actively pursues and responds to merger, acquisition, and alliance opportunities that bolster our capabilities to serve clients. On February 18, 2021, Deloitte Canada acquired digital consulting firm, The Working Group Inc. to strengthen its capabilities in digital transformation. On March 30, 2021, Deloitte Canada also acquired digital consulting firm, Groundswell Group Inc. to aid its mid-market and large clients in AI and cloud transformation, and further enhance Deloitte's global digital strategy.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

SOURCE Deloitte & Touche

For further information: Kyle Wyskiel, Deloitte, 416-354-1574, [email protected]; Marilyne Plouffe, Deloitte, 514-393-5471, [email protected]