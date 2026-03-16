IQALUIT, NU, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Government of Nunavut attended a site visit for a new multi–unit housing development in Iqaluit, part of the Build Canada Homes partnership. This site already has shovels in the ground, working quickly to deliver much needed homes in the north. Anticipated to include approximately 46 homes of public housing, the project is one of several builds that highlights Build Canada Homes' early momentum and ability to work in partnership to deliver homes and shovels in the ground quickly. It is also an example of the Nunavut Housing Corporation's leadership, construction capacity, and commitment to delivering high–quality housing in Nunavut communities.

Build Canada Homes is working with provincial and territorial partners across the country to deliver on affordable housing quickly. In Nunavut, this work is already taking shape, with a mix of off-site modern methods of construction and locally built homes progressing across the Territory--from Cambridge Bay and Baker Lake to Rankin Inlet and Arviat.

The visit follows the signature of a new partnership which outlines a shared commitment to deliver up to 750 much–needed homes across Nunavut, including public, affordable, and supportive housing. Through this investment, BCH--the federal government's affordable housing builder will provide up to $250 million, with up to $230 million coming from the Government of Nunavut.

Building on this shared commitment, partners are also working to modernize how homes are built across the territory. Up to 30 per cent of the homes will be built off-site or incorporate modern methods construction that streamline building processes and help accelerate the delivery of housing while keeping costs down.

In addition, 25 of the 750 units will be specifically delivered and managed by NTI, in alignment with the Inuit-led housing model of the recently launched Igluvut Corporation.

Through Build Canada Homes, the Government of Canada, the Government of Nunavut, and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated are combining resources and laying the groundwork for lasting solutions that will improve living conditions and strengthen communities across the territory.

Quotes

"Housing is the foundation for health, safety, and opportunity. By investing in new homes across the territory, the governments of Canada and Nunavut, alongside Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, are helping communities thrive and giving families the stability they deserve. This site represents the early steps of a much larger, long–term effort to address the housing crisis and improve living conditions for people, so we can build Nunavut strong."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I am proud in our government's commitment to housing. By working in partnership with the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, we are delivering affordable homes that Nunavummiut deserve while ensuring Inuit priorities remain at the heart of our housing strategy."

-- Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"Partnerships are central to Build Canada Homes' mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing across the country. The early momentum we are seeing through this collaboration with the Nunavut Housing Corporation and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated is a testament to what strong territorial leadership can achieve when paired with the tools, investment, and modern construction approaches needed to build more homes, faster. Together, we are laying the foundation for long–term, coordinated delivery, and we look forward to advancing this partnership to ensure more Nunavummiut have access to the homes they need."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer of Build Canada Homes

"Through Igluliuqatigiingniq -- building houses together, Nunavut is working toward a goal of building 1,400 public housing units by 2030. Meeting that goal will take sustained effort and strong partnerships -- and today is proof that those partnerships deliver. Later this spring, approximately 10 months after construction began, the door to housing security will open for 46 families. When we invest in housing in Nunavut, we invest in our people. Forty-six new public housing homes will not solve our housing challenge overnight. But for 46 families, everything changes because housing is not just shelter; it is health, education, safety, and the foundation on which families build their lives."

-- The Honourable Cecile Nelvana Lyall, Minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation

Quick facts

On January 30, 2026, the Government of Canada, the Government of Nunavut, and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) signed an Agreement in Principle (AIP) to deliver up to 750 homes across Nunavut. The AIP includes public, affordable, and supportive housing, built over time to address urgent and long–term needs across the territory.

All work under the AIP remains subject to a future funding agreement and required approvals.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalisation of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Joint responsibility is essential for addressing the critical housing needs in Nunavut. According to the 2021 Census, Nunavut has the highest incidence of core housing need in Canada, at 33 per cent. Inuit living in Nunavut (60 per cent) were the most likely to live in crowded housing.

Associated Links

Build Canada Homes

Delivering more homes for Nunavut

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]