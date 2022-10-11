Delivering good jobs and strengthening Canada's clean economy

SOREL-TRACY, QC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - To fight climate change and build a clean, strong economy, we need technologies like electric vehicles and batteries. That's why we are taking advantage of Canada's abundance of critical minerals and world-leading innovation – to supply the clean economy with the technologies it needs, and deliver clean air and good jobs for Canadians.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was joined today by Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, to announce a new proposed federal investment of up to $222 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund to help Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) to increase its production of critical minerals, including lithium, titanium, and scandium. These critical minerals will go into products like electric vehicles and batteries, which are increasingly in demand within Canada and globally. This investment will help feed clean technology supply chains at home and abroad, setting up Canadian workers and the Canadian economy for success.

This investment will also aim to cut emissions at RTFT's plant in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, almost in half by 2030, including by electrifying furnaces and replacing coal. In total, this investment will help create up to 150 good Canadian jobs and maintain a strong workforce at RTFT, including highly skilled positions.

The Government of Canada will continue to take real action on climate change while creating good, middle-class jobs. This includes strengthening our critical minerals supply chains and developing and building clean technologies here in Canada. For today and for generations to come, we will deliver clean air good jobs, and a strong economy.

"Good middle-class jobs, clean air, and made-in-Canada tech: this is our vision for a strong economy and a strong future. Today's announcement is about delivering on that vision and positioning Canada as a leader in critical minerals – a key part of things like electric vehicles. Together, we will continue to innovate, create good jobs, and keep our air clean."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Supporting the growth of Canada's critical minerals supply chain will ensure that our country remains a global leader in this strategic sector. Our government is committed to the sustainable development of critical minerals resources, creating good jobs, and building strong global supply chains while strengthening trade relationships with Canada's closest allies."

— The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy will position Canada as the global supplier of choice for the critical minerals and materials needed for the green, digital global economy. We will work with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, industry workers and stakeholders to create a strategy that will create good jobs for Canadians, grow our economy and make Canada a vital player on the world stage."

— The Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"Rio Tinto is committed to being part of a net-zero future, from decarbonising our operations to finding new ways to produce the materials needed for the transition. We are excited to collaborate with the Government of Canada to position RTFT for the future and strengthen the critical minerals and metals value chains in Canada and the United States."

— Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto Chief Executive

Today's announcement builds on the many agreements Canada has signed this year to bring billions in investments and over 17,000 good-quality jobs to grow our critical minerals and electric vehicle manufacturing sectors.

has signed this year to bring billions in investments and over 17,000 good-quality jobs to grow our critical minerals and electric vehicle manufacturing sectors. Through the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, and the forthcoming $3.8 billion Critical Minerals Strategy, Canada is on track to achieving our goal of cutting emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Critical Minerals Strategy, is on track to achieving our goal of cutting emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, a global mining and metals company with a proven track record of success. Rio Tinto maintains iron ore, titanium dioxide, diamond, and aluminum operations in Quebec , British Columbia , Newfoundland and Labrador , and the Northwest Territories , employing more than 10,000 people across Canada .

, , and , and the , employing more than 10,000 people across . RTFT's complex in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec , is also home to the Critical Minerals and Technology Centre, a world-class research and development facility.

, is also home to the Critical Minerals and Technology Centre, a world-class research and development facility. In addition to reducing emissions at RTFT's complex in Sorel-Tracy , today's proposed investment will help increase the company's production capacity, recover critical minerals from waste streams, and add essential mineral processing capabilities.

, today's proposed investment will help increase the company's production capacity, recover critical minerals from waste streams, and add essential mineral processing capabilities. The Government of Canada is developing a Critical Minerals Strategy to help advance the development of critical mineral resources and value chains across the country. This strategy will advance our efforts to make Canada a global leader in the responsible, inclusive, and sustainable production of critical minerals, from mines to manufacturing.

is developing a Critical Minerals Strategy to help advance the development of critical mineral resources and value chains across the country. This strategy will advance our efforts to make a global leader in the responsible, inclusive, and sustainable production of critical minerals, from mines to manufacturing. Critical minerals are central to major global industries like clean technology, health care, aerospace, and computing. They are used in solar panels, phones, in computers, and are vital to produce electric vehicles. In Budget 2022, the Government of Canada committed to provide up to $3.8 billion to support the implementation of Canada's first Critical Minerals Strategy.

