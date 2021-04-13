Delivering full and fair compensation for British Columbia chicken, turkey and egg farmers

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, Patrick Weiler, announced details of two new programs designed to help drive innovation and market development for Canada's 4,800 chicken, turkey and egg farmers, including the over 570 such farmers in British Columbia. These programs, totaling more than $691 million over ten years, respond directly to requests from producer associations and provide full and fair compensation for market impacts from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program will provide close to $630 million over ten years to support poultry and egg farmers through on-farm investments, including up to $86.8 million for British Columbia. Producers will be entitled to an amount proportional to their quota holdings. Eligible projects are anything that helps a producer modernize, become more competitive and adapt to changing consumer preferences. This includes new barn construction or upgrading equipment like feeding, watering, lighting, ventilation, heating, and comfort systems that will promote energy efficiency and reduce environmental footprint. The Government of Canada will contribute up to 70% of the project cost, a ratio increasing to up to 85% for young farmers to help ensure a strong future for Canada's farms. The intake of applications for this program will launch later this spring.

Funding will be distributed starting in 2021-22, and will be allocated as follows:

$347.3 million for chicken producers, which industry estimates will total up to $48.1 million for British Columbia;

$59.6 million for turkey producers, which industry estimates will total up to $7.9 million for British Columbia;

$134 million for egg producers, which industry estimates will total up to $16.9 million for British Columbia; and,

$88.6 million for broiler hatching egg producers, which industry estimates will total up to $13.9 million for British Columbia.

The Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken will provide $36.5 million for the Turkey Farmers of Canada and $25 million for the Chicken Farmers of Canada over ten years. This funding will help promotional activities that differentiate Canadian-made products' reputation for high-quality, safe and sustainably farmed food that adheres to strict animal welfare standards. Funding will be distributed to the national industry organizations, who will submit a multi-year strategy to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for approval. The intake for applications from these organizations launches April 13, 2021.

Quote

"British Columbian egg and poultry farmers play an important role in the strength of our rural communities, and they keep high-quality food on Canadian tables. This investment underscores the importance our government places in supporting these farms and promoting their continued success."

- Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

Quick Facts

The four supply-managed poultry and egg sectors (chicken, broiler hatching eggs, turkey, and eggs) generated $4.9 billion in farm cash receipts in 2020, 6.8 percent of all farm cash receipts in Canada . This includes over $719.2 million in farm cash receipts for British Columbia . According to industry, Canada's poultry and egg sector supports more than 140,000 direct and indirect jobs.

According to industry, Canada's poultry and egg sector supports more than 140,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Government of Canada remains committed to engaging the sector on full and fair compensation for the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

remains committed to engaging the sector on full and fair compensation for the -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). As producers and processors depend on each other to be successful, the Government of Canada also remains committed to addressing the impacts of recent trade agreements on processors.

