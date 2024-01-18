Delisle Advisory Group pioneers new model in Canada

Firm launches with key disruptions including advisor-owned fiduciary standard model and family engagement services

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, co-founders Andrew Auerbach and Jean Blacklock announced the launch of Delisle Advisory Group, a discretionary investment counselling firm serving high-net worth and ultra high-net worth clients in Canada. The wealth management firm will challenge the traditional approach to Canada's wealth market with an independent advisor owned model focusing on clients' best interests in wealth and family dynamics.

Delisle Advisory Group's ownership model provides more active involvement of Advisors in the decision making process that always puts clients' interests first. Advisors have a stake in the firm's long-term success as direct owners of the firm. There is no compensation grid and the only revenue the company receives comes directly from clients. The firm is set up for success with best-in-class technology delivering advisors and clients an integrated, intuitive and secure experience.

"Delisle Advisory Group's launch represents a new type of investment firm in Canada. Advisors will have a significant stake in the business and a seat at the leadership table. This approach has proven successful in markets like the U.S. and it was a natural step to bring it to Canada," says Andrew Auerbach, co-founder of Delisle Advisory Group. "The independent market in the U.S. (RIA) is the fastest growing channel in wealth management, with over 17,000 firms representing over $8 Trillion in Assets."

The firm recognizes Canadian families have changed significantly. Specifically, an emerging theme is how actively women are involved in the decision-making around finances. Overall, Canadian families are having fewer children and there are more common-law, same-sex and lone-parent families — but the industry has not sufficiently adapted. There are also more dependent adult children and aging parents with complex needs.

"Canadian families are more diverse today, yet most approaches to wealth management remain the same, singularly focusing on investments. Key factors such as strong communication among family members, and differing life goals and values are often overlooked," says Jean Blacklock, co-founder of Delisle Advisory Group. "Understanding and supporting clients' interpersonal relationships are crucial aspects of a well-articulated and executed wealth strategy. We founded Delisle Advisory Group with a mission to foster family dialogue surrounding wealth matters and reduce tension and conflict in the future."

The company co-founders are uniquely positioned to redefine wealth management in Canada. Andrew Auerbach brings over 30 years of industry experience, formerly leading full-service investing, private, commercial and retail banking at one of Canada's largest banks. Jean Blacklock brings a novel background as a lawyer, proven entrepreneur, former wealth management executive and registered psychotherapist. She is the co-author of the national bestseller, The 50 Biggest Estate Planning Mistakes and How to Avoid Them.

