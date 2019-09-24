Délimax-Montpak launches Fontaine Family, a new brand of superior-quality meat, and introduces the only GMO-free milk-fed veal in the market

A guarantee of quality from farm to fork "With the new Fontaine Family product line, we want to address consumers directly and help them appreciate the subtle and refined taste of veal, but also raise awareness on the many benefits this lean and nutritious meat provides," said Montpak President Alex Fontaine. "In order to meet our customers' needs, we have also created tasty, ready-to-cook products made from fresh meat, preservative-free, gluten-free and containing a minimum of salt. They are quick to cook and have a maximum of five ingredients."

Délimax President Fabien Fontaine added: "Our commitment to providing superior-quality products starts on the farm. All our animals are raised without the use of hormones, in accordance with the highest standards of animal welfare and our milk-fed veal is GMO-free. We are proud to stand alone in offering this milk-fed veal product."

Driving Délimax-Montpak's growth

The launch of the new Fontaine Family brand is the culmination of many years of work and investment. "We really waited until we had all the right elements in place to ensure the success of the launch: farmland, feed production, livestock and processing plants," explains Donald Fontaine, president of the Delimax-Montpak group's transportation division, "This allows us to ensure that we have a high level of quality control throughout the production line through all stages of the process. For us, the brand is truly the fruit of all the work done over the past 30 years and we hope that consumers will see the Fontaine Family brand as a guarantee of quality."

Fabien Fontaine adds: "Two generations of our family are working with passion and determination today to offer consumers healthy and quality products from local farms. We also wish to recognize the hard work of all our employees whose commitment and dedication have also contributed to the growth of this home-grown company."

About Délimax-Montpak

An industry leader, Délimax-Montpak group is North America's foremost producer-processor of veal and lamb and have recently added local beef to its product line. With its U.S. subsidiary Catelli Brothers, Délimax-Montpak group offers its customers more than 60 years of experience in processing and distribution, and three decades of expertise in livestock farming. The Québec company goes back two generations and is led by the Fontaine family: brothers Fabien, Donald and Alexandre Fontaine. It owns 105 corporate farms and works with a great many affiliated farms. It also owns 10 processing facilities and has over 1,300 employees at its plants in Canada and the United States. Its customers include the largest food distribution and sales companies in North America.

