Délimax-Montpak group announces the acquisition of Viandes Forget

LAVAL, QC, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Délimax-Montpak, an industry leader in the production-processing of veal and lamb, is proud to announce the acquisition of Terrebonne-based Viandes Forget. This transaction strategically aligns with the group's vision by enabling it to grow its processing capacity and enter the market of local beef.

Viandes Forget, founded by the Forget family nearly 50 years ago, is a large federally-inspected multi-species slaughterhouse with some 70 employees. With this acquisition, Délimax-Montpak will maintain its leadership in the local lamb market in Eastern Canada. As the slaughterhouse also processes beef, the group will be well positioned to introduce a local beef program to its customers.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Viandes Forget in our group as it is also a family business with a long history in the meat industry. We are confident that this transaction will help us to expand our product offering to our customers and better serve the North American niche meat market," said Montpak President Alex Fontaine.

André Forget, who joins the Délimax-Montpak executive team, has shared that "he is confident that the combined expertise of the two companies and industry know-how, will contribute to the growth of Quebec's agri-foods industry."

Customers of the Délimax-Montpak group and its U.S. subsidiary, Catelli Brothers, benefit from more than 60 years of experience processing and distributing niche meat products, and three decades of expertise in livestock farming. Headed by brothers Alexandre, Donald and Fabien Fontaine, the group owns 105 corporate farms and works with another nearly 270 affiliated farms. Following this acquisition, its processing operations will employ over 850 people at 5 plants in Canada and the United States. Its customers include the largest food distribution and sales companies in North America.

