DELAN will donate one dollar for every hour worked by its IT consultants to charities as part of its new program «1 don, 1 heure à la fois»

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - While the economic context and the labor shortage continue to challenge Quebec companies, DELAN, an SME specializing in recruitment in the field of information technology (IT), is rolling out a new program linked to its contractual division that will allow it to give back to the community. As part of the program called 1 don, 1 heure à la fois , DELAN will draw from its income one dollar per hour worked by each of its IT consultants, which it will donate to one charity amongst Centraide of Greater Montreal, 60 Million Girls, Leucan and Breakfast Club of Canada. Thanks to the diversity of the missions and the audiences targeted by the selected organizations, each of DELAN's IT consultants will be able to choose the cause that is closest to its heart.

The DELAN team (CNW Group/DELAN - Chasseurs de Talents en TI)

The power of hybrid takeover

"Like many entrepreneurs of my generation, I am interested in the impact of my business in the community. I believe that the pursuit of profit is not the only objective of a company and that it is possible, and even desirable, to combine economic growth and social commitment, a vision shared by my partners and the rest of the team" , indicates the president of DELAN, Jean-François Charpentier.

A breath of fresh air is blowing over the SME run by three partners, two of whom are from business succession. The founder, Anne-Marie Deslauriers, handed over the presidency to her son Jean-François Charpentier last June, while Stéphany Desmarais, Vice-President of recruitment, joined the shareholders and thus the executive management team, thus enabling the adoption of a hybrid model between family and traditional takeover. This model promotes innovation and the emergence of new ideas, which allows DELAN to continue to stand out. Moreover, the deployment of the program «1 don, 1 heure à la fois» is an initiative led by Alexandre Trudeau, also part of the business succession plan, who joined DELAN in May 2022 as Business Development Director of Contractual Division.

Philanthropy as an impact strategy

DELAN has always stood out for its strong organizational culture that places human and innovation at the heart of its approach. For Anne-Marie, the program «1 don, 1 heure à la fois» is part of a desire to go even further and share the benefits of the company's growth with society as a whole. "Teamwork and collaboration are core values at DELAN. This is experienced on a daily basis within the company as well as with external partners. The program «1 don, 1 heure à la fois» will allow us to have an even more significant social impact while mobilizing our team and our clients. We pride ourselves that DELAN continues to grow while strengthening its social footprint!", she says.

According to the Study of Trends in Philanthropy in Quebec , more and more Quebec SMEs are taking an interest in philanthropy. For 67% of them, philanthropic culture is an important value, and this figure is set to increase with the arrival of entrepreneurs from Generations X or Y, who are more aware of philanthropy. As SMEs represent more than 99% of businesses in Quebec, their potential contribution to the philanthropic ecosystem would be major.

As the company celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, DELAN hopes that the program «1 don, 1 heure à la fois» will create a movement among Quebec companies. The three partners are also launching an appeal to all entrepreneurs and SME managers. "All companies can give and be socially involved. It is a question of defining the right formula according to the realities of our organization", underline the partners.

About DELAN

DELAN - IT Talent Hunters is a Quebec family-owned business that has specialized in recruitment for the technology industry in the greater Montreal region and throughout Quebec for more than 25 years. DELAN is a women-owned enterprise, certified by WEConnect International and WBE Canada, and is one of the rising stars of the Palmarès des entreprises québécoises au féminin 2022 from Première en Affaires magazine. The company won the WBE Canada's 2021 President's Award as well as Top Recruiter 2020 and 2021 award in the Montreal Agencies category.

SOURCE DELAN - Chasseurs de Talents en TI

For further information: Media requests: Camille Benoit, Account Manager, Exponentiel Conseil, 514-952-4714, [email protected]