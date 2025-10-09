Facility will bring an estimated $500 million investment to the region

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Deep Sky, the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer, has selected Manitoba as the location of its next commercial carbon removal facility, Deep Sky Manitoba. In Southwestern Manitoba, Deep Sky will build one of the world's largest carbon removal facilities, furthering Canada's leadership in developing this multi-trillion-dollar industry vital to combating global climate change. With an annual removal capacity of 500,000 tonnes at full scale, the facility will be built in multiple phases, with construction of the first 30,000 tonnes of removal capacity to begin in 2026.

Southwestern Manitoba offers an ideal location to build the carbon removal industry and to establish Deep Sky in Manitoba. With ideal geology for storing CO₂ underground safely and effectively, the Government of Manitoba passed legislation in 2024 to allow for CO₂ storage. Specific regulations are anticipated to be passed this fall. Additionally, Manitoba's clean hydroelectric grid provides abundant renewable energy, which is essential for powering technology to pull CO₂ from the atmosphere without creating additional emissions in the process.

Deep Sky has also secured the support of the Dakota Grand Council by working with the Dakota Nations of Manitoba and have signed a Declaration of Relationship to explore investment and other opportunities to partner.

"On behalf of the Dakota Grand Council and our Dakota Oyate, including our Tribal Partners in the US, we are proud to announce our partnership with Deep Sky," said Chairman Raymond Brown, Dakota Grand Council, Chief Canupawakpa Dakota Nation. "Our Dakota long term economic development strategy is to partner with and invest in sectors that align with our vision of a sustainable "TOKATA" (Future). Deep Sky leadership clearly share that vision, along with some of North America's largest and most innovative companies. #hokahey!"

Deep Sky is evaluating a number of potential sites capable of hosting a single project to start, and has begun engaging with municipal, Indigenous, and other local stakeholders in the region. These engagements are a critical part of the site selection process, and Deep Sky is committed to working collaboratively with Indigenous peoples and local communities to ensure support for projects. Final site selection is anticipated to occur this fall to enable drilling of the storage well by the end of this year and construction of the facility to begin in 2026.

"Southwestern Manitoba perfectly embodies what the carbon removal industry needs to succeed: ideal geology, clean energy, a skilled workforce, and forward thinking leadership," said Alex Petre, Deep Sky CEO. "What Deep Sky is building in Manitoba isn't just one of the world's largest carbon removal facilities, it's the foundation of an industry that will reshape our economy and our planet. Canada has the opportunity to become the carbon removal capital of the world, and capture the jobs and economic opportunity that will come with it."

Deep Sky Manitoba will bring significant economic opportunity to southwestern Manitoba. The first 30,000 tonne phase alone represents a $200 million+ investment, which will bring construction and operational jobs, opportunities for local business and suppliers, and indirect jobs and economic opportunity as a result of the overall investment.

"Manitoba is proud to be advancing a new frontier in industrial innovation--one that strengthens our position as a global leader in climate action," said Jamie Moses, Minister of Business, Mining, Trade, and Job Creation. "Deep Sky's selection of Manitoba for one of its first commercial carbon removal and storage facilities highlights our province's commitment to cutting-edge technologies like direct air capture. This project not only reinforces Manitoba's leadership in reducing global CO₂ emissions, but also contributes to building a modern, advanced economy and places our province among a select few jurisdictions worldwide with the capacity to host such transformative infrastructure."

This announcement comes as Deep Sky recently began operations of its first facility in Alberta, Deep Sky Alpha. Deep Sky Alpha has an annual removal capacity of 3,000 tonnes and is the world's first technology-agnostic Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility, hosting up to ten different DAC technologies in one location. This approach provides crucial performance data to inform technology selection for Deep Sky Manitoba, significantly reducing deployment and technological risks for the larger facilities to follow. Deep Sky Manitoba is among a portfolio of large-scale projects that are under development, including in Quebec.

This announcement further strengthens Canada's leadership in carbon removal technology, an industry with the potential to grow into a multi-trillion dollar global market in the coming decades. As countries and companies worldwide seek solutions to meet their net-zero commitments, facilities like Deep Sky Manitoba and future Canada-based facilities will play a crucial role in removing the massive amounts of CO2 – estimated at between 6-10 billion tonnes annually by 2050 – that will be required to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.

Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer aiming to remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. With $130M in funding, Deep Sky is backed by world class investors including Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, BMO, National Bank of Canada, and more. For more information, visit deepskyclimate.com.

