MONTRÉAL and HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Deep Sky, the Canadian carbon removal project developer, and DACMA, a Hamburg-based global direct air capture (DAC) company, have entered into a long-term joint development agreement that will form the basis for the deployment of DACMA's high-quality and high-integrity carbon removal technology in Canada. The two companies are sending a strong signal that Canada and Germany can cooperate to achieve the global policy goal of curbing climate change by removing CO₂ directly out of the atmosphere.

As an initial step in this new partnership, Deep Sky will be the first to deploy a DACMA unit in North America. The first DACMA unit at a Deep Sky facility will have a removal capacity of 600 tonnes of CO₂ per year, with a view to grow deployment to large-scale facilities by 2027.

Deep Sky and DACMA have further agreed to jointly develop the next generation of DAC technology, to be deployed at Deep Sky's upcoming large-scale Canadian carbon removal and sequestration facilities. Deep Sky's facilities are targeting a million tonnes of CO₂ removal per year. This agreement comes at a time when Canada has established a clear regulatory path for large-scale direct air capture. Deep Sky and DACMA are working to generate high-quality and high-integrity credits for the voluntary and, eventually, regulated markets.

"Scaling carbon removal infrastructure demands robust, groundbreaking engineering and evermore ambitious deployments. That's exactly what Deep Sky and DACMA are doing through this new partnership--working together to drive down the cost of DAC and scale the technology as quickly as possible," said Alex Petre, CEO of Deep Sky. "We view this collaboration with DACMA as a major step forward."

"I look forward to this strong alliance with Deep Sky as we share the same vision and commitment to rapidly scaling CDR to permanently remove unavoidable and historical emissions from the Earth's carbon cycle and stop climate change," said Jörg Spitzner, CEO DACMA GmbH.

As a project developer, Deep Sky is actively deploying expansive carbon removal and storage infrastructure across Canada. It is incorporating leading carbon dioxide removal and sequestration technologies to scale up a portfolio of solutions.

About Deep Sky

Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer aiming to remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high-quality carbon credits to the market, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. With $130M in funding, Deep Sky is backed by world class investors including Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, BMO, National Bank of Canada, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and more. For more information, visit deepskyclimate.com

About DACMA GmbH

Hamburg-based DACMA has proven, modular DAC systems that are already being used successfully in South America and Germany. The technology is considered to be energy efficient, robust against extreme weather conditions, and scalable up to large commercial facilities. For more information, visit dacma.com

