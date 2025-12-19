MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Deep Sky , the Montreal-based carbon removal project developer, has successfully injected CO2 at its Thetford Mines site. Building on this positive early indication, additional tests are planned to assess injection rate capacity and define scale up potential.

The injected CO2 was captured by Sherbrooke-based direct air capture technology startup Skyrenu, using its pilot unit located in Sherbrooke. This marks the first time in Quebec that CO2 captured from the ambient air is permanently removed from the atmosphere and injected deep below the Earth's surface.

Deep Sky is the first company to start mineralization in North America, and is working to develop geological carbon storage through mineralization, positioning Quebec at the forefront of this emerging sector. As the Comité consultatif sur les changements climatiques concluded in its latest report, Quebec will need to deploy permanent carbon removal infrastructures with a total capacity of 13 million tonnes per year by 2045-2050 to offset unabated CO2 emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. According to IPCC and International Energy Agency estimates, the world will require at least 7.6 billion tonnes of annual permanent removal capacity by 2050.

"Deep Sky has demonstrated a nimble approach and fit for purpose design in an astonishing record time, not only executing and delivering the well safely, but also at a fraction of a cost compared to conventional oil and gas standards", said Pierre-Olivier Vincent, Head of Capital Projects. "The well will serve further studies and enable valuable reservoir characterization for Deep Sky and our partners."

Deep Sky will continue its exploratory work in Thetford Mines over the coming months. Subject to the allocation of a first block of power and securing applicable regulatory authorizations, it will move forward with the deployment of a large-scale carbon capture and sequestration site with a capacity to eliminate more than 500,000 tonnes of carbon per year, the equivalent of 25 million mature trees.

About Deep Sky

Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer aiming to remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air carbon capture technologies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high-quality carbon credits to the market, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. With $130M in funding, Deep Sky is backed by world class investors including Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, BMO, National Bank of Canada, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and more. For more information, visit deepskyclimate.com

