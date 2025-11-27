MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Deep Sky , the Canadian carbon removal project developer, is deploying Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology developed by Airbus , Europe's largest aerospace company, at Deep Sky's flagship facility, Deep Sky Alpha, in Innisfail, Alberta, Canada. The DAC unit has the capacity to remove 250 tons of CO 2 per year and was successfully delivered recently after only eight months of engineering and manufacturing.

The modular hardware unit captures carbon dioxide from ambient air. Its technology is derived from Airbus (Defence and Space) life-support systems aboard the International Space Station, and was brought to market in 2023. The system inside the module employs a solid amine-based filter to capture CO 2 , which is then heated to release highly concentrated CO 2 while returning CO 2 lean air to the atmosphere. In addition to this temperature swing process, the energy system to operate the module is uniquely designed to recover the input energy and optimize energy consumption.

"In order for carbon dioxide removal to have an impact, we need to develop technologies that can rapidly scale to remove billions of tons of CO 2 from the atmosphere," said Alex Petre, CEO of Deep Sky. "We're incredibly pleased to be hosting Airbus technology in Canada and look forward to a continued partnership in the future."

As a project developer, Deep Sky is actively deploying expansive carbon removal and storage infrastructure across Canada. It is incorporating leading carbon dioxide removal and sequestration technologies to scale up a portfolio of solutions.

The company's first facility, Deep Sky Alpha, began operating earlier this year. It serves as the world's first carbon removal innovation and commercialization center, hosting multiple DAC technologies for piloting and optimization, while also producing CDR credits. With the addition of Airbus, Deep Sky has secured partnerships with multiple DAC providers to deploy their technology at Deep Sky Alpha, including Airhive, Phlair, MissionZero, Skyrenu, Skytree, Carbon Capture Inc. and GE Vernova.

The deployment of the modules signals Deep Sky's strong momentum. In December 2024, Deep Sky secured a USD $40 million grant commitment from Breakthrough Energy Catalyst - their first-ever investment in both a Canadian and Direct Air Capture project. In November 2024, the company announced founding carbon removal credit buyers Royal Bank of Canada and Microsoft, who committed to purchase 10,000 tonnes of CO 2 removal over a 10-year period, with options for up to 1 million additional tonnes from Deep Sky's pipeline of commercial projects.

About Deep Sky

Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer aiming to remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air carbon capture technologies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high-quality carbon credits to the market, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. With $130M in funding, Deep Sky is backed by world class investors including Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, BMO, National Bank of Canada, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and more. For more information, visit deepskyclimate.com

