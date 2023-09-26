Deeded attains SOC 2 Certification, Elevating Data Security Standards for Real Estate and Mortgage Transactions

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Deeded, a pioneering technology platform reimagining the real estate and mortgage closing experience, is proud to announce its recent achievement of SOC 2 certification. This certification represents a significant milestone in Deeded's unwavering commitment to the highest standards of data security and trust, making the company one of the only organizations in its industry to have earned a SOC 2 certification.

Real estate and mortgage transactions involve the exchange of highly sensitive and confidential information among multiple parties. Deeded's mission is to facilitate frictionless, transparent, and secure real estate transactions.

Deeded's platform provides a secure environment for the exchange of data and collaboration between homebuyers, lenders, legal professionals, mortgage professionals, and real estate professionals. Deeded's platform replaces multiple emails, faxes, and other unsecure methods of communications that are common in real estate transactions. On top of being secure, Deeded's platform introduces unprecedented levels of efficiency and predictability into the process of closing a real estate transaction.

"At Deeded, we've always placed the utmost importance on data security and the protection of our user's and partner's information," said Reuven Gorsht, Co-Founder and CEO of Deeded. "Earning our SOC 2 certification reaffirms our unwavering commitment to providing the most secure, transparent, and efficient real estate and mortgage closing services in the industry."

The SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) certification is a prestigious industry recognition that underscores an organization's dedication to safeguarding sensitive data, ensuring privacy, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.

With SOC 2 certification, Deeded continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for legal professionals, lenders, mortgage professionals, and real estate professionals. Users and partners of Deeded can have full confidence that their sensitive information is managed with the utmost care and protected by the most robust security measures.

About Deeded:

Deeded is a digital platform that brings the closing experience for real estate and mortgage transactions into the 21st century. By combining technology with deep human expertise and a trusted network of real estate lawyers, Deeded makes closing a real estate transaction frictionless, secure, and transparent. For more information, please visit deeded.ca.

