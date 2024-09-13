Deeded Joins the Law Society of Ontario's Access to Innovation Program to Reimagine Real Estate and Mortgage Closings.

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Deeded, a pioneering digital-first real estate closing services company, has been approved by the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) to participate in its Access to Innovation (A2I) program. This milestone marks a significant step forward in modernizing real estate legal services in Ontario.

"We built Deeded with a clear mission to make closing real estate transactions frictionless, affordable, and transparent. For most people, buying or selling a home is the biggest financial transaction of their life, our goal is to make that last mile seamless for everyone involved in the transaction. We're thrilled to be part of the LSO's A2I program as the next evolution of our business," says Reuven Gorsht, CEO and Co-founder of Deeded.

"The A2I program is designed to enable businesses like ours to innovate in a way that protects the public and creates value for Canadian homeowners. Being part of the A2I program demonstrates our commitment to providing quality service, while minimizing potential risks." adds Gorsht.

The A2I program allows Deeded to operate within a regulatory safe space, ensuring that innovation in legal services aligns with public protection. "The LSO's stamp of approval assures Ontarians that Deeded's service model has been assessed to ensure public protection," Art Wilson, Manager of the A2I program for the LSO explains. "Deeded has met rigorous standards in data security, privacy, insurance, and client care.", he adds.

Deeded combines cutting-edge technology with legal expertise to simplify residential property closings, mortgage refinances, and ownership changes. While the platform automates routine aspects of closing a real estate transaction, it maintains a "human-first" approach, by amplifying accessibility to an experienced and friendly legal team.

As part of the A2I program, Deeded will contribute to the LSO's efforts to spur innovation in the future of legal services in Ontario. One goal of the program is to improve access to justice by making legal services more accessible and affordable to a broader range of consumers.

