SOURIS, PE, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians have many reasons to show gratitude to our Veterans. Whether for the freedoms and peace that we enjoy at home today, or for the peace they helped establish and maintain around the world. Recognizing these contributions, many Canadians dedicate time and effort to commemorate Veterans and their service.

This week, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to the following Atlantic region residents in recognition of their contributions in service to Canada's Veterans:

David Leslie Perry , Souris , PEI, http://ow.ly/dQWj50FGvMK.

Lisa Gaylene Rose , Fortune Bridge , PEI, http://ow.ly/Dz2u50FGvNz.

Since its creation in 2001, the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation has been awarded each year to deserving Canadians who have improved the care and well-being of our Veterans, or honoured the sacrifices they have made. Close to 1,200 individuals from across provinces and territories have been awarded the Commendation over the past two decades.

Quotes

"This Commendation is the highest honour I can bestow as Minister, and it's a pleasure to award it to two Islanders who've gone above and beyond in service of the folks who've worn the uniform. It takes a special kind of person to do this sort of work with no expectation of recognition, so I'm proud that I'm able to show them just how grateful we are for everything they've been doing."

Quick facts

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation was created in 2001 by Warrant of the Governor General and with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Since 2001,close to 1,200 people have received this award.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy— a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war— with the Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

Associated Links

Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation - link to list of 2021 recipients

Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation – link to current MVA Commendation page

