Declaration signed between Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak and the Government of Canada

Aug. 10, 2021

Honouring Canada's commitment to the Métis Nation and working collaboratively to advance the safety, security and wellbeing of the people of the Métis Nation is key to advancing reconciliation.

Today, Melanie Omeniho, President of the Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations, signed the Canada - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Declaration. This historic declaration between the Government of Canada and the national organization representing women of the Métis Nation commits the parties to work together to advance the priorities of Métis Nation women and girls.

This agreement will help to formalize the existing relationship with Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak and coordinate an approach to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Métis Nation women and girls by identifying policy priority areas with federal departments specific to their needs. The declaration identifies the need for an intersectional and culturally informed gender-based analysis plus (GBA+) lens to advance these priorities.

This work undertaken through the declaration would be complementary to the work undertaken to implement the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. Today, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak also added their contribution, titled Weaving Miskotahâ, to the National Action Plan.

With the signing of the Canada - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Declaration, the Government of Canada and Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak will continue to strengthen the nation-to-nation relationship and work in partnership to address the many issues impacting Métis Nation women and girls.

Quotes

"The Canada - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Declaration represents Canada's commitment to advance meaningful reconciliation with Métis Nation women and girls. This declaration could only be achieved through the dedication of President Omeniho and LFMO through their unwavering commitment to advance the priorities of Métis Nation women and girls. Through the declaration and our collaboration on the National Action Plan, we will continue to work together to ensure that safety, security and wellbeing of Métis women and girls."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This Declaration signifies the dedication and resolve of President Omeniho and Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak to focus on joint priorities areas impacting Métis Nation women and girls across the Motherland. Together, we will continue to build a prosperous future – one that puts the safety and security of Métis Nation women and girls at the forefront."

The Honourable Marc Miller,

Minister of Indigenous Services

"This is a momentous day for the Métis Nation women and girls across the country. By recognizing the need to address issues through an intersectional and culturally informed GBA+ lens, the Canada - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Declaration will help to advance the priorities of Métis Nation women and girls across Canada by focusing on their specific needs."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

"Today marks an historic day for Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) and Métis women, girls and gender diverse people across the Métis Nation motherland. The signing of this declaration, in the spirit and intent of reconciliation, formalizes a respectful understanding between Canada and LFMO to ensure distinctions-based approaches to priority areas impacting Métis women."

President Omeniho,

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Quick facts

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak are the national voice advocating for Métis Nation women and girls, building the conditions for healthy and vibrant Métis communities across the Motherland.

The Canada - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Declaration identifies priority areas for policy action between the Canada and the Métis Nation through a GBA+ lens, an analytical process used to assess systemic inequalities and to understand how the experiences of women, men and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people differ and how policies, programs and initiatives impact them differently.

identifies priority areas for policy action between the and the Métis Nation through a GBA+ lens, an analytical process used to assess systemic inequalities and to understand how the experiences of women, men and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people differ and how policies, programs and initiatives impact them differently. On June 3, 2021 , the Core Working Group of Indigenous, federal and provincial and territorial representatives released the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People .

, the Core Working Group of Indigenous, federal and provincial and territorial representatives released the . The objectives of the different components of the National Action Plan from First Nations, Inuit, Métis, 2SLGBTQQIA+, federal, provincial and territorial partners seek to achieve transformative change to end the ongoing national tragedy of MMIWG 2SLGBTQQIA + people.

Associated links

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

