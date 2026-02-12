OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, President of the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc., Hilda Anderson-Pyrz; Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Rebecca Alty; Minister of Seniors and Minister responsible for Women's Equality, Government of New Brunswick, Dr. Lyne Chantal Boudreau; issued the following statement, reflecting the views of the co-chairs, after the fourth annual National Indigenous-Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People:

"As we work to build a stronger, more prosperous Canada, we must be united in our shared responsibility to protect the lives, rights and inherent human rights of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

Driven by this collective purpose, we came together over the past two days for the fourth annual National Indigenous-Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People.

As Indigenous, federal, provincial, and territorial leaders, we came together with survivors and families, recognizing the strength of their voices and leadership in shaping solutions. Grounded in their lived experiences, we are advancing actions rooted in accountability and respect, while ensuring their voices remain at the table as we build a stronger nation together.

Together, we are continuing to advance the National Action Plan and the National Inquiry's 231 Calls for Justice, focusing on:

addressing the trafficking and sexual exploitation of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, including through the work of Canada's Chief Advisor to Combat Human Trafficking and the renewal of the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking, in partnership with Indigenous communities, survivors, and advocates

exploring the Red Dress Alert, building on partner engagement work, including their recently released final report, for rapid, coordinated and culturally appropriate responses when Indigenous women, girls or 2SLGBTQI+ people go missing

developing stronger safety, prevention and mitigation measures throughout major resource projects, along with Indigenous communities and partners, to address the increased risks Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people experience, particularly along major project corridors.

We discussed the importance of implementing solutions that are grassroots and community-led, as Indigenous communities are best positioned to design and deliver culturally grounded, trauma-informed and sustainable solutions.

This meeting also reaffirmed the essential leadership of survivors, families and youth--their courage, knowledge, and advocacy continue to drive progress and remind us that only through collective action and collaboration can we advance safety, justice and healing. We will be stronger by uniting our voices and making the invisible visible, based on the principle: "Nothing about us without us" or "Nothing for them without them."

We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming year to advance the Calls for Justice, report publicly on progress, and build a future where Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people can live in safety, free from violence, and with the respect and dignity they deserve."

