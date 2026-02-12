OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Manitoba Métis Federation

Today, with the support of the Manitoba Métis Federation, the Government of the Red River Métis, the Honourable Rebecca Alty Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations introduced Bill C-21. If passed, Bill C-21 will give effect to the Red River Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty – the first Self-Government Treaty reached with a Métis Government in Canada.

This Self-Government Treaty was developed in full partnership with the Manitoba Métis Federation. The Treaty is a major milestone toward reconciliation and will have positive impacts for Red River Métis citizens. It will support a revitalized government-to-government relationship with the Manitoba Métis Federation as the Red River Métis continue to chart their own path to a more prosperous future.

This Self-Government Treaty formally recognizes the Manitoba Métis Federation as the Government of the Red River Métis and their inherent right to govern themselves. It sets out the Manitoba Métis Federation's powers to make Red River Métis laws about internal matters like how their leaders are selected, who their citizens are and how their government operates. This modern-day Treaty on governance will create a solid and stable foundation for working together as Treaty partners in the future to build Canada strong.

This is an important example of how Canada is working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples -- supporting government-to-government relationships, meeting constitutional obligations and advancing reconciliation.

Quotes

"This Treaty has been 156 years in the making, and represents the cherished vision of our Ancestors and Elders, who fought so hard to preserve our existence and keep the flame of our Nationhood alive through the dark times. This legislation realizes their vision, and shows that the fighting spirit of the Red River Métis – Canada's negotiation partner in Confederation and the founders of Manitoba – can never be dismissed when we stand for what we believe in. Through this Treaty, our ability to support the country we love in these challenging times has only been strengthened. We look forward to a renewed Nation-to-Nation relationship with the federal government, as we work together to keep Canada strong, united and free."

David Chartrand

President

Manitoba Métis Federation

Government of the Red River Métis

"This co-developed Self-Government Treaty is a strong foundation for moving forward in true partnership with the Manitoba Métis Federation. We will continue to work together to find shared solutions that promote reconciliation and greater prosperity for the benefit of Red River Métis today and for future generations."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Canada recognizes the Manitoba Métis Federation as an Indigenous Government under a recognition agreement signed in 2021.

The Self-Government Treaty builds on this recognition, but includes more details on key areas like how to make laws work in harmony and resolve disputes.

Like the 2021 agreement, the Treaty does not include harvesting rights, land or land-related rights.

The focus is on governance matters that are internal to the Manitoba Métis Federation and their related laws will apply to Red River Métis citizens.

If passed, this federal legislation will bring the Self-Government Treaty into effect in Canadian law. The Treaty will then replace the 2021 agreement and be protected by Canada's Constitution.

The Treaty sets out a process for negotiating other self-government arrangements with the Manitoba Métis Federation in the future. This process will include consultation with other Indigenous groups on matters that may affect them before any such future arrangements can be finalized.

