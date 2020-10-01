WENDAKE, QC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Council of Elected Women of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) wants to react to the tragic death of Ms. Joyce Echaquan. It seems inconceivable that such a situation arise, one year after the work of the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec: listening, reconciliation and progress (CERP) which highlighted, in its final report, the extent to which Indigenous people experience racism and discrimination within health services.

If it is true that it is the responsibility of every citizen to denounce and strongly oppose discriminatory and racist acts, it is equally true that the Government of Quebec is responsible for not having addressed more quickly the situations that were shared in the context of the Viens Commission.

In 2020, in a society as evolved as Quebec, it is questionable, to say the least, that First Nations will have to undergo two-tier health services. The AFNQL's Council of Elected Women calls upon the Government of Quebec to explain why we are still at this point one year later.

The Council of Elected Women, however, feels it is important to recognize the exemplary work of certain staff members working in the health system. Some doctors, nurses and patient care workers provide exemplary services and we are grateful for this.

However, abuse guided by racism, prejudice and stereotypes must stop. Imperatively. No one should have to endure this, especially not within the public services that are supposed to exist to care for or protect people.

The last few weeks have shown us beyond any doubt that we have many allies in the Quebec population and we are counting on their commitment to help us denounce these situations and make the necessary social changes so that everyone can benefit from adequate services that respect human dignity.

The Council of Elected Women offers its sincerest sympathies to the family of Joyce Echaquan, the community of Manawan and the entire Atikamekw Nation.

About the AFNQL Council of Elected Women

The AFNQL Elected Women's Council shall consist of all duly elected women Chiefs or councillors from each of the First Nations communities in Quebec and Labrador. Through the establishment of an AFNQL Elected Women's Council, this affirms the importance of building and strengthening partnership between elected men and women of the AFNQL, in all levels of decision-making within the AFNQL, as an integral step in ensuring an equitable society.

