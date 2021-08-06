Declaration of Franchises Cora

Trial regarding the 2017 kidnapping and unlawful confinement of Cora's President

SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Franchises Cora (« Cora ») is aware of the article published in La Presse this morning. The allegations that are reported are specific to the accused's defense theory and are unfounded.

Out of respect for the integrity of the judicial process and as proceedings continue, Cora will not comment on this decision or grant any interview. In this sensitive context, we ask you to respect the privacy of family members, our employees and that of our franchisees.

Franchises Cora Inc. has over 100 restaurants from coast to coast, making it the largest breakfast restaurant chain in Canada. The Quebec-based company has been in business for thirty-four years.

