MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada's vision is clear: the new Critical Minerals Strategy is designed to support Canada in taking advantage of the generational opportunity for clean, inclusive growth, and become a global leader in critical minerals. Nemaska Lithium welcomes the strategy presented by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and wishes to recognize the federal government's leadership:

« Nemaska Lithium applauds the government's willingness to put in place financial support programs that focus on advancing the critical minerals industry here in Canada. With its focus along the value chain, it will support the growth of the entire industry to make Canada a global supplier of choice for the critical materials needed for clean energy and a more sustainable future » - Spiro Pippos, CEO, Nemaska Lithium.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing company that intends to operate a lithium mine at Whabouchi in Nord-du-Québec, and to process the concentrated mineral into lithium hydroxide at its future conversion plant to be located in the Parc Industriel et Portuaire de Bécancour. The high purity lithium hydroxide that will be produced is primarily destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing worldwide demand for ground transportation electrification and energy storage. Through its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy. Once in operation, the project will create nearly 400 quality jobs in Québec.

