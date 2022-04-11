DECLARATION MADE BY DAVID BIRNBAUM, MNA REPRESENTING D'ARCY-MCGEE

MONTREAL, April 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - 'I am announcing that I will not be seeking another mandate from the constituents of D'Arcy-McGee on October 3, 2022. It is after much reflection and with mixed emotions that I informed our Cheffe of my decision. Political life is at once fascinating, demanding, rewarding and stimulating. I have never experienced so many such moments in the 58 years of life that preceded my eight years as a Liberal MNA.

I am proud of the contributions I have made on behalf of the residents of the communities of Côte-Saint-Luc, Côte-des-Neiges, Snowdon and Hampstead and, to a degree, I hope, to all of Quebec. I found in our team the same values that were instilled in me by my parents and that have guided my efforts throughout my professional life. I am so grateful to Premier Philippe Couillard and our wonderful Cheffe for the trust they have shown in me.

I am gratified to have played a part in striving for a proud Liberal vision of Quebec within Canada that is deeply committed to strengthening this unique and wonderful French-speaking corner of North America, while including and protecting the place and future of all non-francophone Quebecers in that ongoing journey.

It is with determination and enthusiasm that I will approach the remaining six months before the election, and with the deep hope that the Quebec that I adore will elect as Premier the woman who embodies the strength, modernity, intelligence and empathy that we all so deserve.'

- David Birnbaum, MNA representing D'Arcy-McGee

'I would like to acknowledge David's immense political contributions. Over the past eight years, he put his whole heart into advocating for the interests of residents of D'Arcy-McGee. David is an elected official who is committed to his community. He is an important ally for the causes that are dear to him. He has significantly contributed to debates on mental health and medically assisted dying. On behalf of myself and all of your colleagues, we'll miss you.'

- Dominique Anglade, Leader of the Quebec Liberal Party

