MONTRÉAL, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on November 5, 2024 pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Desjardins Securities Inc. failed to establish and maintain a system that would enable it to adequately supervise the business activities of at least two of its registered representatives.

The hearing panel issued their reasons for decision on December 9, 2024, which are available at:

Re Desjardins Securities 2024 CIRO 87

In the reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed a fine of $225,000 and disgorgement of $623,924.73 imposed on Desjardins Securities Inc. as part of the settlement. Desjardins Securities Inc. is also required to pay costs in the amount of $25,000.

Desjardins Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment firm.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

