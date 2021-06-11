Decibel Announces Results of Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Results of the Meeting

Decibel's shareholders approved all matters submitted by the Company for consideration at the Meeting.

Due to the special circumstances arising from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and following the guidance of local health authorities for social distancing, Decibel encouraged shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the instructions provided in the Notice of Meeting and Management Informational Circular and Proxy Statement. The Company also provided remote access to the Meeting via an audio webinar.

At the Meeting, Decibel's shareholders:

(i) fixed the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at three directors;



(ii) elected each of Cody Church, Paul Wilson, and Michael Kelly to serve as directors of the Company; and



(iii) appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors.

About Decibel

Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three operating production houses along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation, processing and distribution space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. The Thunderchild Cultivation Facility, is a licensed and operating 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, SK. The Plant, Decibel's extraction, processing and manufacturing facility, in Calgary, AB has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.

www.decibelcc.com

